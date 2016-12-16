Session Outlook

Expanding sales tax holiday tops Michel’s 2017 legislative list

District 25 Rep. Walter Michel is about to push legislation that would cut costs on school supplies, reform education across the state, fund roads and infrastructure, and add business development.

The first on Michel’s list is to expand on the sales tax holiday legislation passed in 2009.

“I wrote the legislation for the sales tax holiday, which is the last weekend every July. It includes tax-free purchases of clothing or footwear.”

But now the sales tax holiday is going to expand to cover school supplies as well.

“One thing I’ve heard time and again, people would like school supplies to be included. So I’m going to introduce legislation on that bill to include school supplies on the same weekend with clothing and footwear.”

Everything a student needs — backpacks, paper, pens, calculators, books, notebooks, chalk, any school item under $100 — will be included.

To further help improve education in Mississippi, Michel wants to look at further streamlining the number of school districts in the state.

“Last year we consolidated and reduced the number of school districts. I want to look further into that because city school districts are not efficiently being run. Instead of, say, two districts, there only needs to be one.”

Some city school districts, like the Canton School District based within Madison County, are large enough to not need to fall into the county school district.

“The Canton School District is very large. That’s not a good example,” said Michel. “I’m talking about districts that have only three or four buildings for their whole administration tier.”

An example Michel cited was Holmes County, which has a municipality district along with another district within the county.

“That’s a good example of two districts that can be consolidated.”

The last two topics Michel wants to bring forward in the next legislative session focus on improving transportation.

“I ran in a special election last year, so I wasn’t sworn in until March 21, when the session was two-thirds over. This year, I want to look at funding for roads, infrastructure and bridges.”

Michel said the state chamber of commerce has been discussing roads and bridges that are obsolete, as well as maintenance and which ones should be taken down.

“I’ve studied it and will continue to study the plan and see which parts are necessary to fund and discuss the vehicles necessary to fund those projects.”

Last but not least, Michel wants to discuss completing the interchange at Reunion Parkway and Interstate 55 with the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

“I’m interested in looking at completing what’s been talked about… It would be vital and a tremendous help to alleviating traffic while helping the fast-growing area of Gluckstadt and the area between Gluckstadt and Madison.”

Michel said the interchange would also assist in commercial development in the area near Galleria Parkway.

“There’s nothing occurring up there because of the lack of access. The Reunion Parkway would help with that, alleviate a lot of traffic on Mississippi Highway 463 west of I-55, and allow drivers another artery to get to and from I-55.”

Earlier this year, the board of supervisors approved the Neel-Schaffer countywide traffic study, which included adding Reunion Parkway phases 2 and 3 eastward from the current stretch of Reunion.

Reunion currently stretches from Mannsdale Road to Bozeman Road in Madison.