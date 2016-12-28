SESSION OUTLOOK

Mississippi ABLE Act at top of Cory Wilson’s list for 2017 legislative session

Cory Wilson, Mississippi House District 73 representative, has plenty of things on his agenda for the 2017 legislative session.

The first thing Wilson hopes to introduce is the Mississippi ABLE Act. Congress passed the ABLE Act two years ago, and it is federal legislation that aims to ease financial strains faced by individuals with disabilities.

The legislation helps individuals with disabilities establish tax-free savings accounts, which would be available to cover qualified expenses such as education, housing and transportation.

“We’ve been working on the Mississippi ABLE Act, but we dropped it during the last session,” said Wilson.

The District 73 representative said legislators didn’t push the bill this past year, which Sen. Kevin Blackwell sponsored. After it passed the Senate, Wilson said the House wanted “to have better experience and knowledge to do it the right way.”

Part of the state’s ABLE Act will include implementing some of the provisions in the federal act.

“It will mirror the 529 Plan.”

The 529 Plan is an education savings plan operated by a state or educational institution designed to help families set aside funds for future college costs. It is named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created these types of savings plans in 1996.

“People with family members or individuals with disabilities will be able to save for education, healthcare needs and other things that would help disabled folks achieve a better life experience,” said Wilson.

If the act is passed, Wilson wants to see a board set up to establish the program.

“We could set up a timeline to implement the program as well as hold the board accountable. The board will have to meet and discuss the best options for Mississippi.”

The second part of the act would include tax exemptions. “If you save money you can take it off your Mississippi taxes. That would mirror the federal provisions.

“It’s all designed to allow Mississippians with disabilities to save money and improve their quality of life,” said Wilson. “Each state is tasked by Congress to set up the program. It’s workable for people who want to use it and on the administration side.”

According to Wilson, four states already have the program up and running.

“This is a passion of mine. A family member of mine was born mentally disabled. My grandmother took care of him and now my dad does. This act could really help people in that circumstance.”

The next thing Wilson wants to focus on is campaign finance reform.

“We got pretty close to some solid reforms of the campaign finance system last session, but we lost it at the conference deadline.”

The priority for Wilson and other representatives is to improve the laws governing campaign finance and expenditures.

“Currently the laws are fairly lax about what campaign funds can be used for. There are recorded situations where officials have used campaign funds for personal travel, clothes, and other things that are not really related to campaigns or being in office.”

Officials can also take campaign balances with them when they leave office.

“You have to pay taxes on them, but those funds are the people’s money that should be used for campaigns and not the officials,” said Wilson.

The changed laws would prohibit personal expenditures and “other common-sense things.”

However, the campaign finance reformation is part of a larger bill, House Bill 797, the majority of which is designated to update the current election code.

“I want to see that come back,” said Wilson. “It’s a big election reform bill Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann had created with people involved in the election administration.”

The bill focuses on transparency and accountability. “Both are vitally important because people should know the process is fair and can engage.”

Lastly, Wilson said he’s interested in cracking down on government spending and efficiency.

“I want to support things that drive the government to work better for less of a burden on taxpayers,” he said.

The first part of that push comes in the form of transportation and infrastructure.

“I’m currently on the transportation committee, and I’m interested in revisiting that issue in terms of funding for roads and bridges. There’s also a group working on driving efficiency in the department of transportation. I’m interested in that as well.”

Wilson said he spent time exploring the state and looking at major thoroughfares and bridges.

“I learned a lot about what’s entailed in maintaining them and paving them, just to know what we’re looking at in terms of infrastructure needs throughout the state.”

With Mississippi citizens’ taxes on the line, Wilson wants to make the government as efficient as possible, and get more bang for the buck.

This also plays into education, where Wilson wants to look at the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) to maximize money in the classroom.

“I want to look at updating the formula. It’s 17 or 18 years old. We need to assess what the options are, and tailor money to incentivize students to perform and achieve.”

Consolidating school districts is the first step, and it’s already begun happening throughout the state to make spending more efficient.

“This session, the focus is going to be on making the government work better, look at the way the Legislature works, budget over a two-year instead of one-year cycle, and make the process more transparent and workable.”