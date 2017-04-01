Session Outlook

Reducing The Size Of Government And Limiting Obstacles Top Of Bomgar’s List

District 58 Rep. Joel Bomgar is ready for the 2017 legislative session which started January 3. He has two main issues he’s hoping to undertake. “One general area that I want to help with is getting people back on their feet after interactions with the criminal justice system.”

Bomgar explained that currently the state imposes numerous barriers on criminals who are trying to re-assimilate into society. “Getting a job, getting housing, getting their driver’s license back — basic functional elements of life that are going to get someone on the straight and narrow in a productive way,” he said.

The main question Bomgar is asking: “How do we get them back on their feet so they don’t recidivate back to the criminal justice system?”

Bomgar hopes to make the process of getting a driver’s license easier and less complicated for people who have lost it following a run-in with the law. “Right now, people who have been in the criminal justice system are expected to pay back their fees before they get their driver’s license back. But if they don’t have a license, they can’t get to the job where they can make money so they can pay back their legal fees.”

Bomgar said there is a surprising number of catch-22s in the system. “There are a lot more examples. But as far as something simple and tangible, that’s one that affects thousands of people a year and a constant problem that needs to be addressed.”

Bomgar is on the corrections committee, the judiciary committee, the drug policy committee, and the youth and family affairs committee.

Another issue Bomgar wants to tackle is the size of the government and taxes. “I am a true conservative. The size, scope and intrusiveness of the government needs to be getting smaller, not bigger,” he said.

That means taxes don’t need to get any higher, Bomgar thinks.

“The burden needs to go down, not up. We already have tons of government funds to pay for things like roads and bridges, education and healthcare. We don’t ever need to go back to the taxpayer and make them foot the bill.”

Bomgar said the upcoming session will be packed with budget reform and questions about roads and bridges.

To keep up with how Bomgar votes on issues, visit joelbomgar.com/blog.

“I’ve posted every single vote I took the entire legislative session and linked it to Facebook and Twitter. I’m doing that again at joelbomgar.com/blog.”

Bomgar said he shows how he voted for every issue and includes a description of the bill and an explanation for his vote.

“It’s updated either in real time or daily.”