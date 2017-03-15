Sidewalks delaying start date for Briarwood Drive resurfacing

Northsiders who travel along Briarwood Drive and Ridgewood Road will have to endure the bumpy rides for a little longer, thanks to the streets’ sidewalks.

Work on the city of Jackson’s $4.7 million major street resurfacing program got under way in late January.

Crews were expected to begin work on Briarwood and Ridgewood in March and April, respectively.

A new schedule for when the streets would be repaved had not been set at press time. Construction on each street was expected to take around 30 days, weather pending.

Portions to be overlaid include Briarwood from I-55 North to North State Street and Ridgewood from Old Canton Road to County Line Road.

However, those projects were pushed back so the contractor wouldn’t have to wait for the sidewalks to be completed, according to Iris Barnes, spokeswoman with IMS Engineers.

IMS is the city’s one-percent program manager. Work on the streets is being funded with revenue from the city’s special infrastructure sales tax.

The streets themselves are being repaved by Superior Asphalt, with Bulldog Construction doing sidewalks, she said.

In all, seven streets are included in the contract. Superior began work on Gallatin Street on January 20.

Crews with Bulldog were still working on sidewalks along Gallatin Street at press time.

“Instead of taking a break, they went to Raymond Road and Greenway,” she said. “That way, everybody is still working.”

Superior had 240 days to complete the work beginning January 20, she said. The city can fine the contractor $500 a day for each day the work is not completed beyond that point.

She said Superior would wait until sidewalk work is completed on the Northside streets before beginning the repaving.

As part of the contract, Superior is responsible for upgrading the sidewalks and bringing them into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“We want all the ADA issues out of the way so we can pave and overlay,” she said.

Construction will take place under traffic, with one lane likely to be closed at all times, she said. Crews will not work nights, but will work some weekends as needed.

Portions of streets to be paved:

• Ridgewood, from Old Canton Road to County Line Road;

• Briarwood, from North State Street to Ridgewood;

• Northside, from Medgar Evers Boulevard to Sunset Street;

• Raymond, from Forest Hill Road to Castle Hill;

• McRaven, from Maddox Road to the city limits;

• Greenway, from U.S. Highway 18 to Maddox Road and U.S. 18 to Robinson Road; and

• Gallatin Street, from the viaduct to South State Street.

Northsiders who travel along Briarwood Drive and Ridgewood Road will have to endure the bumpy rides for a little longer, thanks to the streets’ sidewalks.

Work on the city of Jackson’s $4.7 million major street resurfacing program got under way in late January.

Crews were expected to begin work on Briarwood and Ridgewood in March and April, respectively.

A new schedule for when the streets would be repaved had not been set at press time. Construction on each street was expected to take around 30 days, weather pending.

Portions to be overlaid include Briarwood from I-55 North to North State Street and Ridgewood from Old Canton Road to County Line Road.

However, those projects were pushed back so the contractor wouldn’t have to wait for the sidewalks to be completed, according to Iris Barnes, spokeswoman with IMS Engineers.

IMS is the city’s one-percent program manager. Work on the streets is being funded with revenue from the city’s special infrastructure sales tax.

The streets themselves are being repaved by Superior Asphalt, with Bulldog Construction doing sidewalks, she said.

In all, seven streets are included in the contract. Superior began work on Gallatin Street on January 20.

Crews with Bulldog were still working on sidewalks along Gallatin Street at press time.

“Instead of taking a break, they went to Raymond Road and Greenway,” she said. “That way, everybody is still working.”

Superior had 240 days to complete the work beginning January 20, she said. The city can fine the contractor $500 a day for each day the work is not completed beyond that point.

She said Superior would wait until sidewalk work is completed on the Northside streets before beginning the repaving.

As part of the contract, Superior is responsible for upgrading the sidewalks and bringing them into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“We want all the ADA issues out of the way so we can pave and overlay,” she said.

Construction will take place under traffic, with one lane likely to be closed at all times, she said. Crews will not work nights, but will work some weekends as needed.

Portions of streets to be paved:

• Ridgewood, from Old Canton Road to County Line Road;

• Briarwood, from North State Street to Ridgewood;

• Northside, from Medgar Evers Boulevard to Sunset Street;

• Raymond, from Forest Hill Road to Castle Hill;

• McRaven, from Maddox Road to the city limits;

• Greenway, from U.S. Highway 18 to Maddox Road and U.S. 18 to Robinson Road; and

• Gallatin Street, from the viaduct to South State Street.