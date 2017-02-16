Supervisors confused by Canton’s proposed annexation map

Madison County officials are trying to figure out Canton’s annexation proposal and how it will affect Gluckstadt’s incorporation petition.

During the January 17 board of aldermen meeting, Canton officials voted four to three to annex more land around the current city limits, and some of the proposed land impedes on what has been unofficially marked as Gluckstadt.

Gluckstadt petitioners filed the incorporation papers on February 1.

During the February 6 board meeting, the Madison County Board of Supervisors discussed the map and description of the annexation provided by Canton.

“We all notice the city of Canton is doing some annexation — or announced they’re doing some annexation — and Gluckstadt is trying to incorporate as well,” said District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen. “I’m just trying to have a clear understanding of what Canton is proposing to annex.”

Steen said he wanted to make sure the map of the proposed annexation matched the description, and wondered if the annexation could count if the two didn’t coincide.

Madison County Chancery Clerk Ronny Lott said he was confused by the wording of the description, which he said inconsistently used “east” and “west” to define part of the proposed annexation.

“In that description and on other pages, one line ‘will run northeasterly along the west right of way line of I-55.’ If you look at the picture, that’s on the east side of I-55. I’m confused by that.”

The map provided to the county only includes an area on the east side of I-55, near Nissan, but there is a 20-page description of the annexation, Lott said.

“I do not know if the Gluckstadt area is included. We have no map provided from Canton on anything on the west side of the interstate.”

To get the description to match the given map, Canton can amend the property description, according to Madison County attorney Katie Bryant Snell.

“They would need to amend the property description to reflect the actual property they’re planning to annex if this is incorrect,” she said. “It might be good to talk to the mayor (of Canton) and let him know the error, if you like. Then they can amend their annexation.”

Steen asked Snell if Canton officials could amend the description before a judge, or if they would need to repeat the municipal annexation procedure.

“I need to look specifically at the procedures, since I haven’t had an opportunity to do that,” said Snell.

“It’s very important, I think, for the county to understand what Canton is asking, for Madison County but especially for Gluckstadt,” said Steen.

Steen requested that Snell research and clarify Canton’s annexation and their legal responsibilities for discussion at the next board meeting on February 20.

“I ask that the legal attorney find out more information and bring it back to the next board (meeting) on what exactly Canton is proposing to annex,” he said.

Snell agreed to the request.