Supervisors still working on $50 million road plan

The Madison County road plan, which was approved earlier this year, is still not set in stone.

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter, board president, discussed the four-year, $50 million road plan with the board of supervisors during the February 22 meeting.

After some discussion about moving traffic from the highly-developed area on and around Stribling Road, the supervisors discussed an already-approved roundabout, changing the plan, and how to fund it.

“I’ve been talking with some of the engineers we use,” Baxter said. “We had developed a road plan that obviously will take further discussion.”

Baxter said that with the recent approval of 130 homes in Lake Caroline, another 600 to 700 home development on the corner of Stribling and Dewees roads, and a third possible development that will fill out “one of the last developable pieces of land on Stribling Road, to bring in several hundred more houses,” Stribling Road is looking at hundreds more cars in addition to the 16,900 cars the two-lane road sees every day.

“I would like the board to study using this money for a turn lane from Stribling Road to Catlett (Road), a second turn lane from Catlett to Gluckstadt (Road), and adding a fourth lane between the interstate and Gluckstadt Road.”

Baxter said that these additions could serve the county’s transportation needs.

District 4 Supervisor David Bishop said he agreed with Baxter, but that the board should add more options.

“I think Gluckstadt with the widening and turn lanes is a good idea… (We’ve talked about) redoing Stout Road… I think we should look at all the options.”

Baxter then said that even with turn lanes and roundabouts, one of which was approved for the Stribling and Catlett intersection last year, people still can’t get to the interstate.

“Gluckstadt Road’s at 170 percent capacity, and my meetings with (engineers) say it’s between $5 million and $6 million to add that fourth lane. I just want to put that out there for people to think about and for us to think about.”

“It’s going to take a little bit of bonding,” said Bishop. “I think we need to look at all (the options), then I think we can make a decision… We can always change (the road plan) as the county needs it, but we have to have money to do it.”

“I move we table the bond discussion until we hammer out the road plan,” said District 1 Supervisor Sheila Jones in a motion. “You guys have not hammered this out very well.”

The motion failed two to three with Bishop, District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen and District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin voting against the motion.