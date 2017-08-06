Weather coupled with age downing giant water oaks

With the recent erratic weather in the Northside bringing strong winds and more storms than usual, native oak trees are starting to take a hit.

Over the past weeks, the Northside has seen multiple fallen water oaks.

“One problem we’re seeing is we’re getting a lot of wind this spring, more than we’d normally get,” said Dr. Stephen Dicke with the Mississippi State University extension service.

“Once the wind gets above 30 to 40 miles per hour, it pushes on trees pretty hard.”

Age is another issue for water oaks. Jackson annexed Fondren in 1925 and the district continued to develop into the 1940s, meaning many water oaks in the Fondren area are reaching the end of their life span.

“Water oaks, the gigantic trees in Fondren and other subdivisions, have a 70 to 80-year life expectancy,” said Dicke.

Trees also take hits when near water or sewer lines that are being repaired or replaced.

“Every time you dig to fix or replace a water line and roots are cut, it can cause a structural problem over a 15 to 20-year period. It may not be immediate.”

In some cases, root rot can spread to the entirety of one side of the tree’s root system, causing it to lean and eventually fall with wind pressure.

“There’s lots of trenching right now with water line replacement and fiber optic cables,” Dicke said. “New sidewalks, new driveways, all those things within 10 feet of a tree can be very devastating. It’s not just their health causing them to fall over, but the entire soil-root complex is failing.”

According to Dicke, once root rot sets in, old trees may be able to maintain themselves health-wise, but a strong root system can never be reestablished.

Mississippi soil is another component of tree health.

“It’s difficult to grow trees in our area,” Dicke said. “There’s a compacted layer of silt maybe a foot below the surface, so roots won’t grow more than a foot deep. Sometimes the (top) soil is eroded, so plants and trees only have about two inches to grow.”

Dicke said most plants and trees, like water oaks, have superficial root systems in order to soak up water as quickly as possible.

“Most are going after the afternoon and evening thunderstorms. They want that water so the roots are on the surface, trying to get water with the grass.”

According to Dicke, the strongest Mississippi trees are live oaks and bald cypress trees.

Live oaks are mainly located along the coast, while bald cypresses can be seen along the Pearl River and in the swamps running along the Mississippi River.

“Bald cypresses are very hard to break by wind,” he said. “The easiest trees to break or most likely to fail are water oaks, and Jackson’s got a bunch.”

Dicke said water oaks may be native, but they’re too limby, too big, and their root systems are susceptible to damage.

“When a water oak gets to be 60 or 70 years old, you have to watch it. Species, age, digging and wind are just a bad combination.”

However, Dicke said the oaks are doing more good than harm, although people often may not notice the good.

“I was watching the news. In Raymond, the only telephone poles that got snapped were the ones not protected by trees,” he said. “Along Highway 18 where the wind could get a hold of the poles, they snapped. We usually don’t know how they’re helping, only how their hurting. For example, we don’t credit a tree for protecting our house.”

During tornadoes, Dicke said, the trees will push the tornadoes and other strong winds off homes and buildings.

“In subdivisions that have trees, the trees are laying all over the place but the houses are still in place. A tree is just like a good lineman — it can block other trees in neighboring homes and yards and protect you from that other tree.”

Many water oaks can reach up to 90 feet tall or more, and branches can extend 70 feet in one direction. This can cause a sail effect, which can affect the tree’s root system.

“The wind is pushing on the sail and therefore giving the root system more than it can handle,” Dicke said. “Sometimes a tree will grow more than it’s allowed, which is not beneficial. It can extend 70 feet in one direction, and ideally you want 50 feet. If you take off 20 feet, you’ve essentially eliminated the possibility of it failing you.”

If an arborist is hired every five to 10 years to remove dead wood, prune, and keep branches from getting over-extended, this can reduce the sail effect. The dead wood and over-extended branches can also become problems during high wind or storms.

“An arborist will make the sail smaller, and the root system will be adequate and reduce failure,” Dicke said.

Dicke said the best Mississippi arborists are ones that are Mississippi licensed tree surgeons.

“It’s a certification the state of Mississippi provides,” he said.

The cost of hiring an arborist to reduce the sail effect costs approximately $500, according to Dicke. However, this is the cost of paying a lawn service $50 each week for 10 weeks.

“People pay $25 to $50 a week to have their lawn mowed, but they refuse to spend $500 every five years to prune a tree,” Dicke said. “They’re putting zero value on their tree. If you’re not controlling the sail effect, it put s a higher risk on your property.”