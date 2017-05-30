Welch Farms Road initial work under way

City officials are now approving easements for the construction of Welch Farms Road extension.

Once completed, Welch Farms Road will parallel Grandview Boulevard to the east, serving as another north-south corridor from Highway 463 to Madison Avenue.

During a May board meeting, the mayor and aldermen authorized signing off on easements with different landowners before bidding out the project for construction.

“We’re just making it official to execute the easements,” said Denson Robinson, interim director of Madison public works.

Last month, the city approved two agreements concerning sewer connections to the new development and right-of-way acquisition.

“The development agreement is with Buster Bailey,” said Chad Wages, former public works director. “Those (items) were regarding a sewer extension to the proposed development site that’s going to run along Welch Farms Road along with rights of way and easements.”

The city retained Albert Bozeman White as the attorney and appraiser for the right-of-way acquisition process.

“A lot of right of way is being donated, but we have to go through it like we’re purchasing it,” said Wages.

In December, city officials approved extending Welch Farms Road.

“There’s vacant property on the south end (of Welch Farms Road)… This is just east of Lowe’s, in the tree area,” said Wages in a previous Sun article. “The developer is paying for road access to the development that parallels Grandview Boulevard from (Mississippi Highway) 463 to Madison Avenue.”

The city will pay for the portion of the road located on city property, but needs to acquire rights of way adjacent to Liberty Park.

“The city is paying for the south portion of the road, and the developer is paying for the north portion,” said Wages. “The new north-south corridor should help traffic.”

Pickering Engineering is designing the city’s side of the road.

The entire road should stretch about a mile and will start at four lanes before transitioning to three lanes on the south (city’s) half of the road.

The city’s budget for roadway construction should be between $1.8 million and $2.5 million, according to Wages.

“We’re estimating plus or minus $2.1 million.”

With the extension of Welch Farms Road, a new shopping center will come to Madison.

City officials approved the first phase site plan and preliminary plat for Crawford Farms in February. The first phase will consist of two retailers in a 119,000-square-foot space.

The retail center will be located on 38 acres near Madison Avenue.

John Michael Holtmann, principal of Duckworth Realty Inc., said he cannot release the names of the retailers at this point. Duckworth Realty is the company developing the retail center.

According to the Madison County Journal, retailers will include Hobby Lobby and Academy Sports.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest even in this early stage from both retailers located in the state and others that aren’t in Mississippi right now,” said Holtmann.

The first phase of the development will open in the first quarter of 2018, and once completed, the entire retail component of the development could accommodate approximately 250,000 square feet.

“The design and architecture will be in keeping with other similar projects in Madison,” Holtmann said. “Our experience with the city has been great.”