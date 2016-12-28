Year in Review

Costco, TIFs, controversial contracts, roads headlined 2017

In the words of the great, late ball player and linguist Yogi Berra, 2016 was like 2015 all over again.

As the Sun reflects on the past year, it’s apparent that much in the terms of local government and policy have not changed.

The consent decree was still giving Jackson city leaders headaches.

Many residents in Ridgeland still don’t want a Costco, but leaders there were pushing forward with one anyway.

And farther north, efforts to incorporate Gluckstadt were still under way.

In Jackson, elected officials were still grappling with the city’s sewer consent decree.

The capital city entered into the decree in 2012, and agreed to make some $400 million in repairs to bring its sewer system into compliance with federal clean water laws.

The controversy this year surrounded Mayor Tony Yarber’s pick for consent decree program manager.

For years, the decree has been overseen by a joint venture including Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consultants.

In fact, the two firms were brought on years ago to help hammer out terms of the decree.

This year, Yarber fired Waggoner/AJA, and asked the council to bring on a group including AECOM.

The Jackson City Council twice rejected the agreement, and the mayor went to the EPA, asking for an extension on upcoming deadlines.

In an October letter to the federal agency, Yarber said the city wasn’t going to be able to meet decree deadlines in 2017, because the council wouldn’t approve bringing on a new manager.

The city must submit a “Sewershed Prioritization Report” to the EPA by February, or face penalties of hundreds to thousands of dollars a day for each day it’s not submitted.

The sewershed documents would include flow data and prioritize improvement projects for the city.

The EPA responded to the mayor’s complaints, saying that the agency is going to hold firm on its deadlines, but will likely seek more information from the city.

After failing to bring on AECOM, the mayor attempted to bring on another firm, Arcadis U.S., but that proposal was rejected because of the firm’s potential ties to the West Rankin Utility Authority (WRUA).

Also with the consent decree, the city continued to address challenges with the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In May, the council awarded a $13.7 million contact to Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services and GA Transport (PSI-GA), to haul some 305,000 tons of waste from the south Jackson facility.

The council approved the measure on a 4-3 vote, despite questions surrounding the proposal.

“The mayor made it abundantly clear that if the council didn’t vote for who the mayor selected, that he would restart the whole (bidding) process from scratch,” said City Council President Melvin Priester. “We have a hard, firm deadline and I couldn’t support not getting this work started.”

Yarber couldn’t be reached for comment.

Previously, the mayor had asked the city to bring on a firm owned by his former campaign finance chairman.

West Rankin also was in the news this year, in part, because their plans could cost Jackson millions of dollars a year in sewer revenue.

The agency is attempting to build its own wastewater treatment plant and come off of Jackson’s sewer system. City officials say the move will cost Jackson approximately $5 million a year in revenue.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has granted WRUA a permit to build a wastewater plant, a move that is being challenged by Jackson in Rankin County Chancery Court.

West Rankin serves about 100,000 customers in Flowood, Pearl, Richland and Brandon, and at the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The authority also serves the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, and the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Speaking of airports, the Jackson-Evers airport has been at the center of a major battle between the capital city and the state.

During the 2016 session, lawmakers approved legislation to take over the airport, and replace its board with a group with the majority of its members appointed by agencies outside of Jackson.

The measure was authored by Sen. Josh Harkins, of Rankin County. Harkins said the airport needs to be controlled by a regional body, because it’s a regional facility. He cited the need for the takeover, in part, due to the loss of Southwest Airlines.

Southwest announced that it was pulling out of Jackson in 2014.

Harkins claimed that the discount airliner left Jackson-Evers because of poor management on the part of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA), something refuted by Southwest.

In May 2015 the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the airline was dropping several non-stop flights out of the Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio. A quick Google search also found articles showing that in 2015, Southwest cut services to airports in Richmond, Va., Greenville, S.C., and Wichita, Kan., as part of major corporate restructuring efforts.

“It’s not just limited to Jackson,” JMAA Executive Director Carl Newman said at the time. “They (Southwest) made the business decision that they want to fly internationally and they need resources to do that. There are routes that are not profitable (for them) and they are pulling back service from those.”

The takeover was temporarily blocked by the Federal Aviation Administration, but airport officials were still pushing for the legislature to rescind the legislation allowing the takeover.

While the takeover loomed, plans moved forward for a major development on airport property.

Developers are planning a $165.2 million shopping center for property near the corner of Lakeland Drive and Airport Road.

The development would be known as the Pinelands Lifestyle Center, and would be located on property behind the shopping center that includes the Flowood UA Theater.

Freedom Real Estate LLC entered into an option to lease the property in December 2015. Developers and JMAA were assessing property values and moving into the next phases of negotiations in the fall.

The center, if built, would be between 350,000 and 500,000 square feet and include professional and retail space.

Things were also busy this year at another Northside airport.

Construction had gotten under way in October on the second phase of Bruce Campbell Airfield. Womack Construction began work there on October 10.

Work includes building a new terminal at the facility.

The project is approximately $1.2 million, of which about 90 percent is being paid for with funds from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Another major development was also in the works this year, the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park.

The development is located on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. It drew the ire of some residents for the inclusion of a Costco Wholesale warehouse.

Approximately 3,000 residents have signed petitions in opposition to the development, but Ridgeland officials have moved forward with it.

Recently, the city approved up to $12.5 million in tax-increment financing for the project. Developers are requesting that Madison County also come in on the TIF. That item will not be brought to the board of supervisors until January.

The Ridgeland mayor and board of aldermen approved the funding months after the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) said developers could not use nearly $30 million in “cultural retail attraction” rebates for the project.

The MDA rejected developer Andrew Mattiace and H.C. Bailey’s request to use the funding for the project this summer.

Residents are opposed to the development, in part, because of the impact it would have on Highland Colony traffic. Some are also concerned that it would have a negative impact on the historic Old Agency Road and Natchez Trace Parkway corridors located nearby.

While MDA turned down developers’ requests, other hurdles to the Costco were removed. Ridgeland approved zoning and site plan changes for the project. MDEQ also signed off on a water quality permit and storm water management certificate for the project. The development would be located on the south side of a 45-acre site, and would impact nearby streams and wetlands.

The Costco controversy has led to one resident gaining celebrity status. That resident, Deloris Holman, told the board of aldermen to act more like Mary Hawkins Butler, the mayor of Madison, who always sided with residents over big business.

“If you can’t act like (men), act like a woman. Mayor Mary didn’t allow Walmart to come in until they conformed to the architectural standards of the area.”

Ridgeland’s decision to rezone the Costco property is being challenged in Madison County Chancery Court.

Efforts to do away with the CRA failed to make it far with lawmakers.

The CRA allows developers of shopping centers to receive up to 30 percent of the project’s total cost from the sales taxes generated from the project.

A number of projects have been approved for the credits, including The Pinelands at the airport and the second phase of Renaissance.

District 29 Sen. David Blount authored legislation to require that all projects that were approved for the diversions to be completed two years after being awarded the incentives.

However, the administrative rules written for the law gave the director of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) discretion to extend the projects in perpetuity.

Blount’s measure requiring projects to be completed by July 1, 2016 died in the Senate Finance Committee.

Another amendment to bring an end to CRAs, which was added to another bill, was removed in a conference committee.

If and when a new Costco opens, residents will have a new way to get there. The long-awaited Lake Harbour Drive extension project was moving forward this year.

Demolition began this year on buildings that stood in the roadway’s path. The extension will carry Lake Harbour from where it ends at U.S. 51 to Highland Colony Parkway. The extension will run over I-55 north.

“This is a large and complex project that includes an at-grade railroad crossing, culvert replacement, multiple utility relocations, connection to a state highway, and an interstate bridge,” according to city officials, including engineer Chris Bryson.

“The new roadway will cross the Illinois Central Railroad at grade, similar to the crossing on Jackson Street in Ridgeland,” Bryson said.

Utility poles and underground gas lines — including the major interstate gas transmission Gulf South Pipeline — will be relocated to make room for the new roadway.

Utility relocation and box culvert replacement should constitute the next phase of the project.

(A culvert is a structure that allows water to flow under a road, railroad, trail, or similar obstruction from one side to the other side. Typically embedded so as to be surrounded by soil, a culvert may be made from a pipe, reinforced concrete or other material.)

Another major road project in the works for Ridgeland this year was Colony Park Boulevard. The $26.3 million project calls for building a four-lane road stretching from Highland Colony Parkway to U.S. 51.

The Madison County School Board donated $1 million to the project. Of that amount, about $100,000 will be used to build an access road to Ridgeland High School. Ridgeland High is located on Sunnybrook Road.

Construction on neither street had gotten under way at press time.

Farther north, residents in Gluckstadt want to become a city.

Leaders in the unincorporated area were moving closer and closer to turning Gluckstadt into a municipality.

Walter Morrison, the area’s appointed mayor said volunteers were waiting for the voting rolls to be purged to determine exactly how many more signatures are needed.

“When they pull the roll, it will include all the people who are newly registered, who voted and who haven’t voted in a while,” he said. “We have to get two-thirds of all registered voters (in the area).

“We’re either past it, right at it, or a little under the goal,” he said.

Approximately 1,200 people had signed the petition in November.

The area of Gluckstadt consumes 11.1 square miles, and includes a little more than 900 homes.

The proposed area also lies within four of the five Madison County districts, all except District Three.

Voter rolls had to be purged following the November 29 run-off.

Also this year, the Madison County Board of Supervisors received three new members.

The new board took office in January, following the 2015 elections. New members include Sheila Jones, Trey Baxter and David Bishop, who replaced longtime member Karl Banks. Only two members, Gerald Steen and Paul Griffin, were reelected to their posts.

The new board cleaned house. Longtime engineer Rudy Warnock was ousted, and eventually replaced by Dan Gaillet, who serves in the dual roles of county engineer and road manager. County attorney Mike Espy was also replaced by Katie Bryant Snell, the daughter of Gov. Phil Bryant. Other administrative changes also occurred. In November, County Administrator Tony Greer stepped down to take a job with the state.

Greer was replaced by Shelton Vance, who is serving in the position on an interim basis.

Going back to Jackson, the capital city’s roads continued to be a major topic of discussion.

Jackson’s annual audits show the city spends the same on road maintenance that it was spending back in the mid-1990s.

The capital city’s budget grew by more than $200 million between 1998 and 2016, but the total amount being spent on road resurfacing remained around $2.1 million annually, the same amount allocated in 1998.

The amount, nearly 20 years ago, allowed the city to overlay some 50.5 miles. However, that same amount of money this year could only cover less than half of that.

Audits show that the number of streets repaved has dropped almost every year since 1998.

In 1998, the city paved 50.5 miles and in 1999, the city’s one-mill allocation was used to repave some 60.6 miles.

Beginning in 2000, the number of miles paved by the city dropped off dramatically. Audited financials show Jackson paved 19.8 miles in 2000; 13.3 miles in 2001; 6.3 miles in 2002; 16 miles in 2003; 9.5 miles in 2004; 5.9 miles in 2005; 7.1 miles in 2006; 5.6 miles in 2007; and 8.3 miles in 2008.

In 2009, 68.3 miles were paved, thanks to the efforts of Ward One Councilman Jeff Weill. Weill, who was budget chairman at the time, found $3 million in the budget to float a $23 million bond specifically for road resurfacing.

The next year, the normal road repaving program resumed, with zero miles paved in 2010 and 2011; 10.6 miles paved in 2012; 4.2 miles paved in 2013 and 6.1 miles paved in 2014.

Harvey Johnson served as mayor from 1997 to 2005 and from 2009 to 2013. The late Frank Melton was in office from 2005 to 2009, and the late Chokwe Lumumba served from 2013 to 2014. Tony Yarber was elected in a special election in 2014, following Lumumba’s death.

Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax has helped with roads. Or, at least it will. The one-percent oversight commission, the group that oversees how the city spends the tax, has approved two major road repaving contracts for $9.75 million and $4.7 million respectively.

The $9.75 million was to repave some 30 miles of neighborhood streets. APAC was given a nine-month term bid, that ended in November.

The work had not been completed by the end of the bid, but city officials and contractors had worked out an agreement to continue working through March.

The other contract was a deal with Superior Asphalt.

Superior agreed to repave seven major thoroughfares, including portions of Briarwood Drive and Ridgewood Road.

Construction on those projects was expected to get under way shortly after Labor Day, but had not gotten started at press time.

One-percent projects have been at the forefront of Sun news this year.

Among topics, the Sun reported on projects ranging from Eubanks Creek to Riverside Drive.

Other major issues have included the Eastover Drive water main and the city’s contract with IMS Engineers.

IMS serves as the city’s one-percent program manager.

Projects that were in the design phase this year included Eubanks and Riverside.

This summer, the council awarded contracts to Stantec Consulting Services and SOL Engineering to draw up plans for the first and second phase of Eubanks.

The contracts were not to exceed $387,000 and $202,100 respectively. Stantec is designing the portion of the creek from Eagle Avenue to North State Street, and SOL is drawing up plans for the creek from Forest Avenue to Northside Drive.

The projects are designed to reduce flooding in the area. The creek often backs up during flash storms.

Yarber urged adding the creek to the plan, in part, to benefit Venyu and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Venyu is spending $30 million to transform the old Meadowbrook McRae’s into a data center. UMMC will be using space at the Meadowbrook Road site to house a telehealth center.

In Belhaven, the Riverside project was also being designed.

Much like the drainage project, the Riverside work is also being paid for with the one-percent tax. However, the proposal has drawn the ire of Northsiders, who don’t want to see the Riverside oaks torn down.

Documents for the project show that the trees could be torn down to make way for new development.

Public works officials told the council at the time that the trees needed to be cut down, in part, because of the effects of the root systems on the road.

Waggoner CEO Joe Waggoner told the Sun, though, that many of the trees in the corridor could be saved.

“A lot of them are in great shape. They just need to be doctored,” he said.

Waggoner brought on a team of arborists to evaluate the trees. The team includes Steven Dicke, a professor with the Mississippi State Extension Service.

Dicke told the Sun that the trees were fine, but rather Yazoo clay led to the destruction of the road.

Riverside averages around 6,100 vehicles a day.

Also in the realm of the one-percent tax, controversy this year has surrounded the city’s one-percent program manager, IMS Engineers.

IMS was brought on in December 2015, and has been under fire pretty much ever since.

In April, the firm was criticized for moving too slowly on one-percent projects.

The first-year master plan was approved in spring 2015, and included $13.7 million in work. However, nearly a year later, only $162,000 in work had gotten under way.

Other concerns popped up in the fall. In September, the council temporarily withheld payment to IMS after questions arose regarding the Eastover Drive main replacement project.

That work included installing a new water main on the south side of Eastover from Ridgewood Road to the I-55 North frontage road.

A local expert said contractors were not properly backfilling the pipe and were using the wrong backfill material – Yazoo clay.

The council backtracked on its stance two weeks later, but criticisms with IMS continued.

The one-percent commission told the Sun it was threatening to cut funding for the position of program manager, after IMS again failed to prepare for the commission’s monthly meeting.

Open record requests revealed that IMS and its subcontractor had not been following the mayor’s executive order regarding minority businesses.

Mayor Tony Yarber issued an executive order urging contractors (brought on by the city) to mentor up and coming minority firms. The mentor and proteges were required to submit reports to the city regarding the progress of the relationships. However, no reports had been submitted by IMS or its protégé, TMM Professional Services.

The contract was up for renewal in December. However, it was left in limbo after the commission failed to have a quorum at its last meeting.

The administration had been waiting on the commission to fund the position for another year before taking a recommendation to extend the contract to the city council.

Jackson’s infrastructure challenges stretched far beyond the one-percent tax controversies. The city continued to face hundreds of millions, if not billions, in infrastructure needs. However, its options for funding improvements were slim to none.

A review of the audits showed Jackson wouldn’t be able to borrow its way out of the problem; and the failure of Mississippi lawmakers to pass legislation creating a “capitol complex improvement district,” or CCID, meant that no help was coming from the state.

According to Jackson’s 2015 audit, the city had $105.7 million in outstanding general obligation debt, and a current debt ceiling of around $173.2 million.

State finance law mandates the city’s outstanding debt “should not exceed 15 percent” of Jackson’s total assessed property values, the audit states.

Total assessed property values for the city are $1.154 billion, which would cap general obligation borrowing at roughly $173.2 million.

General obligation debt is repaid from a government’s general fund. The bonds are given to entities based on their “full faith and credit,” according to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Three bills were presented this year to create a CCID, and to set aside between $18 million and $22 million in state sales tax revenue to fund infrastructure projects within it. The district would have included parts of Northeast Jackson, Fondren and Belhaven, as well as the area around Jackson State University.

A measure authored by Sen. John Horhn passed both houses, but was re-written and killed in a legislative conference committee.

District 64 Rep. Bill Denny, who represents Northeast Jackson, re-wrote the bill as a takeover measure to create a city within a city and to take jurisdiction within the CCID from the city’s elected officials.

Denny, who initially touted the measure as a way to help Jackson deal with its crumbling infrastructure, said plans were all along to rewrite the original measure in conference.

“Somebody’s got to take over Jackson. It’s going down the tubes,” he said.

The rewritten measure failed to make it out of the conference committee before the end of the session.

Other reports in the Sun showed that the city was losing money as a report of its leaking water infrastructure and billing problems.

While many of the headlines revolved around infrastructure in 2016, there was also a good bit of school construction, as well as residential growth.

Jackson Academy (JA) renovated its upper school library to include a “learning commons,” a central learning hub for students; Madison-Ridgeland Academy completed room and office renovations, and redesigned the elementary school library.

One million dollars in new construction and campus upgrades were completed at Jackson Preparatory School, including a complete renovation of the senior high offices. The renovations allowed for a new college counseling suite. Other improvements included the installation of a new gym floor and a coffee and smoothie bar.

Renovations and new construction at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School were also completed this year, giving younger students new opportunities. Among improvements, the school opened a new early childhood center and a new discovery center.

The early childhood center serves students from three to five years old, and the discovery center serves students in first through fourth grades.

In total, the improvements included renovating some 17,000 square feet of space and adding an additional 25,000 square feet.

The discovery center is described as an area that combines technology, science, library, and maker spaces to provide students with multi-disciplinary learning. The school also received a grant from Whole Foods, which was used to expand the lower school’s gardening area and allow room to grow more organic items.

New athletic facilities were on tap for students and coaches at Madison Central High School.

The Madison mayor and board of aldermen approved architectural renderings for the project in September.

The facility will sit adjacent to the current baseball fields on the campus and include “a changing room on the ground floor, and … offices on the second floor with a viewing platform on top of the dugout where coaches can watch players,” said Alan Hoops, director of environment and design.

The facilities were designed by Weir Boerner Architecture.

Public school students in the capital city were also getting new opportunities to learn. In August, Smilow Prep, Jackson’s second charter school opened its doors.

The school is located on Northside Drive, at Wesley Biblical Seminary. It serves students in fifth-grade, and will grow to include students in sixth, seventh and eighth-grade.

Reimagine Prep was the first charter school to open in the city, and it is located on McDowell Road at St. Therese Catholic School.

All charter schools are subject to the end-of-the-year state test because charter schools are still considered public schools, and can be shut down if students do not reach the national standards for that grade.

In addition to new learning opportunities for students, there were also plans to bring new activities to the Northside. In fact, it looked like plans for the Museum to Market Trail were finally getting off the ground.

The project had been stalled for more than a year, in part, because of the need to install a water main along the trail’s path.

In October, the Jackson City Council awarded a $4 million contract to Utility Constructors to install a new 48-inch main.

It was unknown how long it would take to replace the line, or when construction would actually get under way.

Earlier this year, the city extended its agreement with Neel-Schaffer to obtain right of way needed for the trail itself. At press time, all but three of the needed parcels had been obtained.

The trail, once completed, will create a pedestrian pathway that will allow walkers, cyclists, and others to travel from the farmer’s market on High Street to the LeFleur Museum District just south of Lakeland Drive.

The district includes the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

It is being funded with a $1.1 million Transportation Enhancement Grant from the Federal Highway Administration, administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Liberty Park improvements were expected to be completed by the end of the year. Work on an Entergy substation was nearly completed, as were new baseball facilities. A brick wall was also being installed around the substation. The city awarded a $3.5 million contract to Coleman Hammons Construction to build the three baseball fields, as well as a new concessions stand and bathroom facility. The construction company was also slated to add shade structures over the bleachers, as well as a decorative metal fence around the existing soccer fields, and new controls for field lighting.

The project was being funded with a portion of a $12 million tax-increment financing bond. Another $7.5 million will go toward the improvements along Madison Avenue.

Plans are to transform the street into a four-lane boulevard, with turn bays at intersections and a five-foot sidewalk on both sides. That portion will extend from the intersection at Grandview Boulevard to the railroad tracks.

The road will then expand into five lanes with a 10-foot shared-use path from the railroad to U.S. Highway 51.

In other news, Ridgeland’s efforts to get rid of more than 1,400 apartments failed after a complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city previously amended its zoning ordinance, which would have put approximately 1,400 apartments in danger of being demolished.

HUD and Ridgeland reached an agreement in April, and the agreement was made public in late September.

The city updated its zoning ordinance again in October to bring it into compliance with the federal government.

According to HUD’s announcement, HUD filed a fair housing complaint against the city in 2015 after receiving reports that a number of apartment complexes faced possible demolition after the city instituted a new zoning requirement that lowered the allowable density.

The nonconforming complexes had formulated amortization periods of time to comply before being destroyed.

“Specifically, HUD complained the city’s new zoning ordinance called for several of the apartment complexes with the highest minority populations to be amortized, putting more than 1,400 units at risk of being replaced with mixed-use developments. HUD also alleged that other majority minority complexes were subjected to lower density restrictions, which could have resulted in a loss of hundreds of additional apartment units,” according to a statement from HUD.

After numerous controversies surrounding Lost Rabbit in previous years, the development was again making headlines in 2016.

Southern Lifestyle Development (SLD) purchased 40 additional lots and the town center at Lost Rabbit earlier this year, and had plans to bring in new commercial development to the town center and million-dollar homes to the residential lots.

“We’re looking at a restaurant, a bed-and-breakfast, maybe offices, and a boutique hotel is a possibility,” Lost Rabbit Project Manager Kevin Blanchard told the Sun. “It’s not a major commercial corridor like a mall — that kind of retail is less likely. This will be more like destination.”

The sell-off was already paying dividends for the county. Madison County had been on the hook for paying back the interest and principal on a $5.2 million bond it had issued for the development.

Once the property was purchased, SLD became responsible for the amount. Plans were to retire it with the ad valorem taxes generated by the development, as well as annual fees from Lost Rabbit property owners.

While Lost Rabbit came to an end, another issue remained ongoing. That issue was the lawsuit between the board of supervisors and Radian Asset Assurance Company, concerning the Parkway East Public Improvement District.

The federal court settled the case, which Radian filed in the U.S. District Court in October 2013, saying the county was responsible for helping landowners repay the PID debt.

Supervisors had previously entered into an agreement to provide temporary gap loans to Parkway East, to help cover payment shortfalls if the PID couldn’t raise enough money through assessments to make bond payments.

In the suit, Radian claims that the county violated its agreement with Parkway East after refusing to make additional payments on the PID.

The county, though, claimed that Parkway East was in violation of the agreement, and, as a result, supervisors have refused to make additional payments.

“This is not a county bond. The county is not connected to the bond, and the full faith and credit of the county was not given to fortify the bond,” Espy said.

Parkway East was formed to issue bonds for the construction of Galleria Parkway.

The idea behind constructing the roadway was that the area’s acreage would be opened up for development.

The case was appealed to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court on May 2.

The past year was also a major year for residential growth, with new houses popping up all over south Madison County.

Ridgeland, Madison and the county were all busy approving new plats this year.

The city of Madison, for example, approved plats for Fontanelle, phase two; Hartford, parts 2B and 3B; Spotted Acres, phases one and two; and Stone Lake.

Ridgeland had approved plats for six neighborhoods: the Enclave at Town Center phase two; Backwater Farms; Olde Maple; Bridgewater phase 8A; Bridgewater phase 11C and 11C-2.

Madison County also approved plats, including one for First Colony, which would include 89 lots on 40 acres. Houses there will cost around $375,000.