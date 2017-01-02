Bee finalists

The National Geographic Bee is designed to encourage the teaching and study of geography. Jackson Academy students who earned a spot representing their grade in the annual bee for grades four through eight include (from left, back) Prentiss Furr, Ty Usey, Drew Antici, Bo Barbour, Benjamin Watson; (front) Owen Carter, Cade Breland, Gibson Cheney, and James Chapman. Usey claimed first place, Watson placed second, and Furr earned third.  Usey is now eligible to compete for a spot at the state level competition.

Bee finalists