St. Andrew’s Episcopal middle school’s builders of peer support assembly recognizes students whom each grade level team feels demonstrate leadership and support of their classmates above and beyond the call of duty to help improve the life of the middle school. Students who were recognized from the seventh-grade are (from left) Charlie Corkern, Eli Everett, Sarah Sullivan, Avery Stallings, Hannah Grace Kerr, Ava Chevalier, Stanley Qu, and Raymond Huang.