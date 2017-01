St. Anthony third-grade students imitated the Egyptian mummy embalming process by preserving tomatoes. Each group chose either salt, baking soda, Epsom salt, or a combination, which acted as “natron” to dry out the tomato (body) to prepare for an Egyptian burial. The students observed and weighed the tomato before drying, and again after being packed in natron for a few days. Shown are (from left) Dylan Kilpatrick, Nick Glorioso, and Isabelle Zevallos.