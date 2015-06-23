Private schools moving toward online courses

JUST AS the Mississippi Department of Education and Madison County Schools are leading the way in online classrooms, Northside private schools are joining the movement toward online courses.

Jackson Academy will not be offering any online courses either during the summer or the academic year, although they might look into online course options in the future. “The faculty and staff are investigating the best needs of our student body,” Headmaster Pat Taylor commented.

LAST SUMMER, Jackson Preparatory School offered classes through an online program for students who needed to take recovery credits, although faculty and staff were unimpressed by the online program’s lack of difficulty. “We have no idea if a program is offering quality courses until we’ve already tried them, and we need time to find quality classes to offer our students,” Carolyn Sisk, director of academics, said. Faculty and staff at Prep have considered asking teachers to create the online courses, although they are wary of asking teachers to take on more work while teaching rigorous courses in the classroom. “In the next year or two, we would like to implement some online course options that Prep students and students from other schools could take,” Sisk said.

Dr. Jason Walton, head of Jackson Prep, also spoke to the Sun about the future of Prep’s online classrooms. “We’re examining options. No one has the wireless infrastructure in place that we do. We let kids show up with whatever device their parents bought them and make sure it’s connected to our network,” Walton said. Appealing to the buyers, in this case the tuition-payers, is important as well. This means resembling the kind of schooling and classroom they’re familiar with, Walton added. “There will always be value in learning through human interaction.”

ST. JOSEPH Catholic High School offers online courses through the University of Mississippi High School. “The courses are offered to high school students to allow them to complete their graduation requirements while leaving space to take more electives,” Debbie Carrington, guidance counselor, said. “St. Joe does not offer online recovery credits for their students, because such a small number of students receive less than a passing grade,” Carrington noted. “Any recovery credit courses can be acquired through the University of Mississippi High School or through another accredited high school level academic institution.” Often, students choose to take health and personal finance online, and are able to take the courses during the summer or academic year. St. Joe students must complete their online work at home during the academic year, but tests are taken on a campus computer and with a proctor.

MADISON-RIDGELAND ACADEMY currently offers online courses to their students. However, MRA offers their online courses through the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools. The program offers core classes, electives, and AP courses, and most online courses are taken to help a student recover a credit. The only credit MRA does not allow students to complete online is English. MRA requires that all students stay in class for a full day; any online classes can be taken during a study hall or at home and serve to assist students in reaching graduation on time.

Seniors are also given the opportunity to get ahead in their college careers by attending local college classes, either online or in person. Through dual-enrollment, seniors get a head start in their college courses, and are required to attend only five periods per school day in order to attend those classes.

ST. ANDREW’S, although they are not offering online classes during the summer, will be offering 20 online courses for this coming school year through the Malone Schools Online Network. Each online course can be taken to fulfill a graduation credit. No core classes are offered online, since each of the 19 class-participating schools all offer core classes in their curriculum. Some courses are semester-long, and some are year-long.

Last year, which was SA’s first year working with MSON, six students opted to take either Arabic I or Meteorology, even though all MSON classes were offered. This year, all MSON courses are offered again and more than twice as many students have chosen to take an online course. The MSON courses students have chosen to take during the 2015-2016 academic year are Advanced Topics in Chemistry, Contemporary Topics in Music History, Forensics, Etymology of Scientific Terms, Introduction to Organic Chemistry, Fundamentals of Nuclear Science, Virgil’s Aeneid, and Arabic 2.

These classes offered through MSON allow students to expand their academic interests beyond courses offered on campus. “We want to expand opportunities and engagement with other schools across the world,” Dr. Chris Harth, St. Andrew’s provost, said. St. Andrew’s is the only school in the state of Mississippi offering MSON courses, and is one of 19 across the nation.

STUDENTS LOG IN to the network at the designated time of the class, and view the class that is occurring in real time at a school where the course is offered. Courses are recorded to allow students to watch the lecture if they missed it or review it if they do not understand the subject matter. “It is an anytime, anyplace idea,” Dr. Harth said.

The only drawback for this program is that most of the classes occur during school hours. In order to take the course, the student must miss the class he or she is scheduled for on campus. However, those students are able to go back to their teachers and gather the material they missed for that course.

The MSON courses occur twice each week, and each class meeting lasts one hour. The courses also require three to five hours of work per week outside of the class meetings. Faculty and administrators have not yet set a limit on the number of online courses students can take.

“We want our students to become comfortable with different types of technology to support lifelong learning, and to be discerning consumers and creative producers of information,” Harth said.

Editor’s Note: In the previous part of this story, Ridgeland High School, Rosa Scott High School, and Velma High School are three other Madison County schools offering online courses and laptops. Furthermore, Madison-Ridgeland Academy and St. Joseph also offer online courses.