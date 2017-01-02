Tammy cast

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 2:44pm by

Jackson Academy’s performing arts department presented a one act play, “Tammy: A Coming of Age Story About a Girl Who Is Part T-Rex,” at a JA assembly, at two local performances, and at the Mississippi Theatre Association’s North High School Drama Festival. Cast members include (from left, back) Emily Earle, Burland Young, Gabriel Bradley, Lucy Clement, Sarah Fisher, Francie LeDuff, Katherine Kelly, Burkette Moulder, Brewer Young; (front) Carter Elliott, Ashlyn Adair, Reese Overstreet, Emily Iupe, Courtney Francois, and Bryant Van Loon.

  • 491 reads

Social

Eagles

The Eagle award is the highest advancement rank that can be earned as a Boy Scouts of America... READ MORE

‘Carmen’ to conclude 70th season of Mississippi Opera
Frozen heart
Fifty years
Luncheon committee
Party benefit

Church

Eagle Scout

Boy Scout Troop 18 recently held a Court of Honor to recognize new Eagle Scouts. Jack Holiman... READ MORE

Earn Eagle
Honor Eagle
Eagle
Build Anew
Ninety years

Schools

Wittiest

Jackson Prep Precis Pageant was held recently. Who’s Who winners include Caroline Pringle (... READ MORE

Tammy cast
Senate page
A for athletes
Better weather
Bee finalists