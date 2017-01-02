Tammy cast

Jackson Academy’s performing arts department presented a one act play, “Tammy: A Coming of Age Story About a Girl Who Is Part T-Rex,” at a JA assembly, at two local performances, and at the Mississippi Theatre Association’s North High School Drama Festival. Cast members include (from left, back) Emily Earle, Burland Young, Gabriel Bradley, Lucy Clement, Sarah Fisher, Francie LeDuff, Katherine Kelly, Burkette Moulder, Brewer Young; (front) Carter Elliott, Ashlyn Adair, Reese Overstreet, Emily Iupe, Courtney Francois, and Bryant Van Loon.