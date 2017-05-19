City, County Agreement

The city of Madison and Madison County have finalized the 2017 paving program.

During a recent board of aldermen meeting, city officials accepted the county’s amendment to the interlocal agreement.

“We’ve been going back and forth because of the county’s budget issue,” said Chad Wages, Madison public works director. “They’ve just agreed to fund two subdivisions: Hunter’s Pointe and Cobblestone.”

The cost of paving both subdivisions will cost $750,000, which will be split evenly between the county and city at $375,000 each.

Originally, the interlocal agreement included paving Hunter’s Pointe, North Ridge, and Treasure Cove subdivisions, as well as streets in Northbay, Sandalwood, Cobblestone and Highwoods. It would have cost a total of approximately $1.8 million or $1.9 million.

“We’ll keep up with everything — the contractor, material invoices, etc. Once the project is complete and closed out, we’ll send invoices to the county and they’ll reimburse us for those expenses,” said Wages.

This year’s agreement comes much earlier than last year’s, which was approved last fall and completed earlier this year.

