City reallocates funding for projects to cover overruns on others

Work on nearly half of the projects included in the city of Jackson’s one-percent master plan have not gotten under way, more than a year and a half after the plan was approved.

Further, hundreds of thousands of dollars set aside for specific work within the plan have been reallocated by the city; meaning money is no longer available to fund some much-anticipated work.

The city’s one-percent oversight commission approved the plan in May 2015. The plan included some 37 projects and $13.7 million in expenditures.

Projects are being paid for with revenues generated by a special one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

For the city to access the funding, it had to put in place a master plan. A 10-member panel was appointed by state and local leaders to ensure the plan was followed.

Commissioners learned last week, though, that work on 17 projects had not started. Additionally, some projects, including drainage work along Beechcrest Drive and the second phase of the Eastover Drive Water Main Replacement Project, are no longer funded.

Around $47,000 was moved from the Beechcrest project to help pay for drainage work in Ward Three.

Another $700,000 was moved to pay for cost overruns on the Robinson Road Bridge Replacement Project.

The funds had been set aside for the second phase of the Eastover Drive project and design work for the second phase of the Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project.

The commissioners allocated $161,000 and $548,000 for the improvements respectively.

“Somebody did this and we didn’t know about it,” Commissioner Pete Perry said.

Perry and other board members questioned whether the city had the authority to reallocate funding without commission approval.

The board then passed a motion requiring the city to report back to the commission before deviating by more than 10 percent from a project’s set cost.

Mayor Tony Yarber, the commission’s chair, said the board didn’t have the authority to set funding limits, but could only sign off on projects it wanted to see done.

Yarber’s statement, though, contradicts previous actions the mayor himself has taken. In May 2015, he voted alongside the commission in approving the 2015 plan and the spending limits set in it.

In fact, spending limits in the plan were set by his former public works director, Kishia Powell.

The mayor left the meeting early and couldn’t be reached for further comment.

Deputy City Attorney Carrie Johnson, one of the mayor’s appointees to the commission, said the city did not violate the master plan because it was still paying for projects approved by the commission.

“They’re proceeding with implementing what you said and are spending the money based on what you indicated,” she said. “As a result, there’s no money to fund some of these other projects.”

Johnson was not on the board when the first-year plan was approved.

Tommy Avant, vice president of IMS Engineers, the city’s one-percent program manager, said other contracts have come in under budget. He said the city has only spent around $2.5 million of the $10 million approved in 2016 for neighborhood street repaving.

Last summer, the city also rejected the bids for pothole repairs because they came in over budget, he said.