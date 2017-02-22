City says consent decree deadline will be met

Jackson city leaders say they expect to meet a February deadline associated with the city’s $400 million sewer consent decree.

The city entered into the decree in 2012. This month, officials must submit a “Sewershed Prioritization Report” by February 28 or face fines of up to $2,000 a day.

The report will outline how the city will make repairs to the system over the next 12 to 14 years. The repairs outlined in the report are expected to account for between $150 million and $250 million of the decree’s required expenses.

Jackson Chief Administrative Officer Marshand Crisler said he has not gotten any indication from public works that the report will be late.

“To my knowledge, we should be able to meet the deadline,” he said.

The news is a major turnaround for Mayor Tony Yarber’s administration, which notified the federal government months ago that it would likely miss the deadline.

The decree is being overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Repairs are needed to bring the system into compliance with federal water quality laws.

In October, the mayor sent a letter to the EPA saying the city likely wouldn’t be able to meet the February deadline, because the city council had not hired his choice for consent decree program manager.

“The failure of the city council to act is hamstringing the efforts of the department of public works to comply with and implement the consent decree. I have diligently supported the department’s efforts, but as a former mayor of a municipality in Mississippi, which, like the city of Jackson, operates under the mayor-council form of government, you must understand that I cannot take the action needed to hire a program manager ... without the cooperation and action of the city council.”

The letter was addressed to Heather McTeer Toney, regional administrator for EPA Region Four and former mayor of Greenville. Region Four includes eight states, including Mississippi.

The EPA responded in November, saying Jackson must meet the deadlines, or face fines ranging from $2,000 a day for failure to deliver on reports and $5,000 a day for failing to complete work requirements under the decree.

Last spring, then Public Works Director Kishia Powell issued a stop work order against previous program managers Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consulting.

The mayor then attempted to bring on AECOM, which is being named as a firm in the city’s “pay to play” scandal.

A complaint filed by a former city of Jackson employee earlier this year stated that the mayor was attempting to bring on AECOM to repay political donors.

The city council twice rejected hiring AECOM. The mayor then attempted to bring on another firm, which the council also rejected.

That company, Arcadis, was questioned for having ties to the West Rankin Utility Authority, which is attempting to come off the city’s sewer system.

In January, the council approved the mayor’s third choice, Burns and McDonnell. The total contract is for around $2.49 million, and Waggoner and AJA were both maintained as subcontractors.

While the sewershed report will likely be submitted on time, Jackson is facing other consent decree challenges.

In September, the EPA notified Jackson that it had to address several concerns with its Water Quality Management Program document.

The city submitted that document for federal approval in 2015.

However, in correspondence dated February 14, the EPA stated that the document did not outline procedures for locating sources of sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs), nor did it establish routine monitoring times for detecting levels of fecal coliform in waters in and around the city.

The EPA required the city to enter into the decree, in part, because of the high occurrence of SSOs.

SSOs occur when storm water enters the sewer system, causing wastewater to back out, either onto public streets or into public waterways.

Portions of the Pearl River affected by SSOs have been under a contact advisory because of high levels of fecal coliform, since 2013.

The city was notified in September that changes to the WQM were required, and asked for an additional 60 days to make them. However, on January 17, the city informed EPA that the document “remains unchanged and has not been prepared for resubmission.”

Jackson has been given 30 days from February 14 to resubmit the report, or face fines of $500 a day for the first 30 days past the resubmittal date and $2,000 a day for each day the report is not submitted after that.

A copy of the letter can be found at northsidesun.com.