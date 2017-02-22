City studying proposals for collection firm to help bring in unpaid fines, bills

A private firm could soon help the city of Jackson rake in the millions of dollars owed to it in court fines and uncollected water bills.

The city opened proposals from collection agencies last summer, and is expected to bring a recommendation to the city council in the coming weeks, according to Ward Two Councilman Mel Priester.

Priester is looking forward to the administration’s proposal and is in favor of bringing on a private party to help recoup unpaid fees.

“We need all the help we can get in generating revenue,” he said. “We have a lot of money (in municipal court fines) on the table, because we don’t have an effective way of collecting it.”

No exact date for when a firm would be brought forward was available.

Unpaid fines and water/sewer revenue could go a long way in helping the cash-strapped capital city shore up its budget.

The council passed the fiscal year budget on September 13.

The $279.6 million operating budget included 4.6 percent budget cuts for all departments, as well as a three-mil ad valorem tax increase for residents.

The total budget is around $364 million, about $17.5 million less than the budget at the start of 2016.

Even with the cuts, Jackson had to issue a $16 million tax anticipation bond to help the city cover operational costs until tax revenues came in.

The bond will have to be paid back next month, and Priester is confident the city will have the money to pay it.

Between 2013 and 2016, the Jackson Police Department and municipal court issued 179,495 citations, for an amount totaling nearly $51 million. Of that amount, the city only collected on $11.4 million, according to information provided by Ward Six Councilman Tyrone Hendrix.

All funds from court fines and tickets go into the general fund, meaning that had the fines been collected, Jackson likely would not have had to issue a tax anticipation loan.

However, Jackson only collected 28 percent of its outstanding court and traffic fines in 2014, and 16 percent in 2015, Hendrix told the Sun previously.

Jackson also has had trouble collecting on water and sewer bills. Last year, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote told the Sun that the city had approximately $10 million in outstanding fees.

Those funds don’t go into the city’s general fund, but into the water/sewer enterprise fund, and can be used specifically on water and sewer system upgrades.

Jackson issued a request for proposals for collection agencies last August. Proposals were opened August 30.

Twelve firms submitted documents: Graham Enterprises, Southern Financial Systems, KSI Enterprises, Linebarger Goggan Blair and Simpson, Delta Outsource Group, Municipal Services Bureau (MSB), Municipal Collections of America, Longford Financial Services, Fairway Capital Recovery, Penn Credit Corporation and Contact Callers, according to documents obtained through an open records request.

The scope of work for the firm selected would include collecting on unpaid garbage, water and sewer fees, as well as court fines and citations, licenses and permit fees, and returned checks. The contract would be for three years, with an option to extend the term for an additional year.

Jackson currently uses MSB to collect on unpaid traffic fines, which it has used since 1999.

Under state statute, firms can only charge up to 25 percent above the total cost of a ticket/court fees, according to Court Administrator Jeanette Banks.

In other words, if you have an unpaid ticket of approximately $200, the collection agency could charge you $250.

Jackson allows MSB to charge the full 25 percent.

Under terms of the city’s agreement with the Austin, Texas-based firm, the agency only is paid on tickets collected.

Tickets have traditionally been turned over to the agency after going unpaid for six months. However, Jackson has not submitted tickets to the agency since August, as it updates its court services system.

It was unknown whether Jackson would get rid of MSB if it brings on a new company, or if it would work with both agencies.

Jackson can cancel its contract with MSB, as long as it gives 90 days advance notice, Banks told the Sun previously.

Questions sent to Shelia Byrd, Jackson’s director of communications, had not been answered at press time.