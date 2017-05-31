Commercial Growth

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 11:40pm by

The Fountains of Madison will have more commercial growth in the coming months. During a recent board of aldermen meeting, city officials approved the final plat for part two-A of the commercial development, which is located on Fountains Boulevard.

“If you come in off Mississippi Highway 463 by the Hilton Garden Inn, that’s the Fountains,” said Denson Robinson, interim public works director. Three stores are going up with the approval of the final plat.

“There’s one lot on the right and two on the left that they’re platting. One’s going to be a drug store and there will be a couple of other stores going up.” 

The asphalt and utilities have been in place for some time, while the lots along the road and along the existing buildings have never been platted. Information on construction timelines was unavailable at press time.

 

 

Columns

Jeff Good envisions a whole new era of fresh, local food

Restaurant entrepreneur Jeff Good has a grand plan to transform rural Mississippi and bring back truck farming using a high-tech farm-to-table model. There’s eight billion dollars at stake.

Jackson can’t lose its charm and politeness
Student civility sadly lacking on campuses
Sponsors needed for Blues Marathon
Gardening Glimpses
Orient Express

Events:

One Lake

Dallas Quinn who works with McGowan Working Partners on the One Lake Project on the Pearl River... READ MORE

Susan R. Tsimortos
New member
Winners
Statehood
Wildfires

Church

Mass

Shown after schoolwide Mass at St. Joseph Catholic School recently are (from left) senior Jason... READ MORE

First Baptist planning women’s conference
Ash Wednesday
Missions
Obituary
Obituary