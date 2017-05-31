The Fountains of Madison will have more commercial growth in the coming months. During a recent board of aldermen meeting, city officials approved the final plat for part two-A of the commercial development, which is located on Fountains Boulevard.

“If you come in off Mississippi Highway 463 by the Hilton Garden Inn, that’s the Fountains,” said Denson Robinson, interim public works director. Three stores are going up with the approval of the final plat.

“There’s one lot on the right and two on the left that they’re platting. One’s going to be a drug store and there will be a couple of other stores going up.”

The asphalt and utilities have been in place for some time, while the lots along the road and along the existing buildings have never been platted. Information on construction timelines was unavailable at press time.