Commission reconsiders cutting funds

Jackson’s one-percent oversight commission could be making a complete 180 when it comes to funding the position of program manager.

IMS Engineers is seeking $1.5 million to oversee one-percent funded projects in 2017.

Previously, members of the commission said they were considering cutting funding for the position, citing IMS’ performance.

However, members last week were mulling keeping IMS in place, but at a reduced rate and with specific projects to oversee.

IMS could get a mulligan, despite the fact the firm again failed to provide board members with the information they needed to make a decision.

In December, the commission asked IMS to give a breakdown of their proposed 2017 budget. The information was needed to help members determine whether the board should fund the position this year.

At the January meeting, however, IMS only provided commissioners a one-sheet summary of how the funds would be spent.

IMS came under fire throughout 2016, in part, for not responding to the board’s repeated requests for information. An October meeting was cut short, in large part, because IMS officials had not prepared for it.

Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber, the commission chair, voiced his frustrations, saying, “that’s what I talked about at the last meeting (as something) we needed to see.”

Yarber couldn’t be reached for further comment, but said he wanted to keep IMS in place to keep momentum going on one-percent projects.

The first-term mayor is up for re-election this year, and one-percent work likely will be a major campaign issue.

Commissioner Jonathan Lee said even if the position is funded again, the board likely will not give consultants the $1.5 million they are requesting.

IMS’ one-page breakdown showed nine major spending categories, with $260,698 for “program management services,” $656,804 for “program implementation,” and $362,584 for “technical and engineering support,” among others. No additional information was included.

“I can’t tell you specifically what the $260,000 includes. I can’t spend my money that way, so we’re not going to spend this money that way,” Lee said. “It’s that simple.”

The former candidate for Jackson mayor doesn’t necessarily support keeping IMS on, but says the commission can use the 2017 budgeting process as a “reset button.”

Commission Co-chair Duane O’Neill also doesn’t support awarding IMS the full $1.5 million, but would not say whether he would vote to keep the program manager in place.

O’Neill had been a major critic of IMS, saying last year that he would consider cutting funding for the position.

The commission has set a January 20 work session to discuss the position further.

Ideas proposed at last week’s meeting include putting together a list of projects for IMS to implement and oversee this year, and asking the firm to give an estimate for the work.

IMS’ proposal was pigeonholed from the get go.

Company Vice President Tommy Avant said the funds would be used to implement work on 16 drainage projects, nine bridges, nine major street projects, eight water main projects, and general street repaving.

Commissioner Pete Perry said 10 of the drainage projects included on IMS’ list had been put on hold, and therefore shouldn’t be paid for.

Members also asked why IMS needed the $1.5 million.

The firm was brought on in December 2015, for around $840,000. The contract was expected to run out this December, however some funds still remained in place by January.

Yarber said the recommendation came from an independent firm who set costs for one-percent projects prior to the first-year master plan being approved.

The plan was signed off on by the commission in spring 2015, and included some $13.7 million in work.

Perry said the commission was unaware of this firm, and wondered whether IMS was seeking $1.5 million because it needed it, or because it was a pre-determined amount.

John Calhoun, the company’s chief executive officer, said the firm started with a zero-based budget and built it up.

IMS has come under fire multiple times since taking over the program management position.

In April, the firm was criticized for moving too slowly on implementing one-percent work. The first year master plan had been approved in the spring of 2015, and included $13.7 million for work. However, by April 2016, only $162,000 in work had gotten under way.

Months later, in September, the city council held off on paying IMS after questions were raised about the Eastover Water Main Replacement Project.

A local expert said contractors were using the wrong fill materials to backfill the main, and were not properly compacting the soil. The main runs along the south side of Eastover Drive, from the I-55 frontage road to Ridgewood Road.

IMS and its subcontractors came under fire again in October. Documents from an open records request showed that IMS and its protege firm were likely in violation of the mayor’s executive order amending Jackson’s Equal Business Opportunity Plan.

Among provisions of the order, city contractors must bring on up and coming minority firms to mentor, and then provide summaries of those relationships to the city’s EBO officer.

As part of its contract, IMS agreed to mentor TMM Professional Services.

An October 19 memo showed no reports on the mentoring relationship had been submitted.

IMS subcontractors include TMM, Advanced Environmental Consultants, Q Solutions, Access Training, Abe Hudson Consulting Services and Carolyn Hinton DuPre’ CPA, according to a copy of the firm’s agreement with the city.