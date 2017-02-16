Crime Report

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:16am by

Madison Crime

The Madison Police Department received the following reports for:

Azalea Circle - check fraud, January 18;

Camellia Lane - grand larceny, January 26;

Colony Crossing - petit larceny, January 9;

Fairway Lane - credit card fraud, January 28;

Galleria Parkway - credit card fraud, January 22;

Glenwood Bend - petit larceny, February 1;

Grandview Boulevard - credit card fraud, two counts, January 27;

Grandview Boulevard - forgery report, January 12;

Grandview Boulevard - lost property, January 19;

Grandview Boulevard - petit larceny, January 31;

Highway 51 - commercial burglary, January 14;

Highway 51 - grand larceny, January 19;

Kingsbridge Drive - lost tag, January 30;

Lansdale Drive - lost tag, January 18;

Mackey Drive - lost tag, January 19;

Madison Avenue - petit larceny, January 30;

Main Street - felony forgery, February 1;

Mannsdale Road - petit larceny, January 23;

Northlake Drive - lost tag, January 27;

Oakmont Drive - lost property, February 1;

Timberland Terrace - lost tag, January 20;

Village Boulevard - commercial burglary, two counts, January 14;

Winterbury Drive - credit card fraud, January 18;

 

Ridgeland Crime

The Ridgeland Police Department received the following reports for:

Arbor Drive, 300 block, auto burglary, January 17;

Arbor Drive, 300 block, grand larceny, January 24;

Arbor Drive, 300 block, identity theft, January 19;

Arbor Drive, 300 block, motor vehicle theft, January 5;

Beaver Creek Drive, 200 block, lost property, January 31;

Christine Drive, 400 block, burglary - commercial building, January 8;

Cottonwood Drive, 300 block, identity theft, January 5;

County Line Road, 1000 block, counterfeit money, January 3;

County Line Road, 1000 block, credit card fraud, January 9;

County Line Road, 1200 block, identity theft, January 19;

County Line Road, 600 block, petit larceny, January 30;

County Line Road, 800 block, bomb threat, January 7;

County Line Road, 900 block, felony shoplifting, January 25;

Covington Court, 100 block, petit larceny, January 31;

Enclave, auto burglary, January 4;

Ford Street, 100 block west, burglary - commercial building, January 7;

Glen Burne Lane, 700 block, auto burglary, January 15;

Green Glades, aggravated assault, January 5;

Hickory Road, 100 block, petit larceny, January 1;

Highland Colony Parkway, 1000 block, aggravated assault, January 6;

Highland Colony Parkway, 1000 block, burglary - commercial building, five counts, January 6;

Highland Colony Parkway, 1000 block, felony shoplifting, January 14;

Highway 51, 200 block, burglary - commercial building, three counts, January 15;

Highway 51, 300 block, burglary - commercial building, January 7;

Highway 51, 500 block, burglary - commercial building, January 18;

Highway 51, 600 block, burglary - commercial building, January 14;

I-55 / County Line Road, aggravated assault, January 26;

I-55 / County Line Road, motor vehicle theft, January 26;

I-55, 6000 block north, motor vehicle theft, January 4;

Lansdowne, house burglary, January 4;

Lincolnshire Boulevard, 1000 block, auto burglary, January 15;

Market Ridge Drive, 100 block, credit card fraud, January 5;

Muirwood Circle, 600 block, lost property, January 6;

Old Canton Road, 6000 block, strong arm robbery, January 4;

Overlook Pointe Drive, 100 block, grand larceny, January 6;

Pear Orchard Road, 500 block, auto burglary, January 11;

Pine Knoll Drive, 100 block, armed robbery, January 28;

Rice Road, 700 block, grand larceny, January 30;

Ridgewood Road, 800 block, petit larceny, January 15;

School Street, 100 block west, lost property, January 2;

State Street, 100 block east, lost property, January 2;

Sunnybrook Road, 200 block, petit larceny, January 6;

Wheatley Street, 400 block south, auto burglary, January 21;

Wheatley Street, 800 block south, lost property, January 28;

William Boulevard, 800 block, lost property, January 19;

 

Jackson Crime

The Jackson Police Department received the following reports for:

Chickasaw Avenue / Council Circle, robbery - individual, February 1;

Eastover Drive, 1200 block, larceny, February 2;

Executive Place, 5300 block, robbery - individual, two counts, January 31;

Fortification, 1400 block east, auto burglary, February 4;

I-55, 4600 block north, auto theft, February 5;

I-55, 5400 block north, auto burglary, ServePro, February 6.

I-55, 6000 block north, auto burglary, two counts, February 4;

I-55, 6300 block north, auto burglary, February 5;

Kings Highway / Warrior Trail, robbery - individual, February 1;

Monroe Street, 600 block, auto burglary, February 4;

Northside Drive, 4600 block east, larceny, Exxon, February 7;

Northside Drive, 900 block east, house burglary, February 1;

Northtown Drive, robbery - carjacking, January 31;

Old Canton Road, 5100 block, stolen license plate, February 4;

Peachtree Street / Woodrow Wilson, stolen license plate, February 6;

Quinn Street, 1100 block, house burglary, January 31;

Ridgewood Court Drive, 6300 block, auto burglary, February 4;

Ridgewood Road, 5000 block, stolen license plate, February 6;

Ridgewood Road, 5800 block, auto burglary, February 4;

Ridgewood Road, 5800 block, larceny, Chevron, February 4;

Ridgewood Road, 5800 block, robbery - individual, January 31;

State Street, 1700 block north, auto burglary, February 6;

State Street, 3800 block north, business burglary, DSI Security Services, February 6;

State Street, 5300 block north, house burglary, February 6;

Wilhurst Street, 1500 block, house burglary, February 2;

Winchester Street, 1600 block, auto burglary, February 6;

 

  • 74 reads

Obituaries:

Mary Holder Tew

Mary Holder Tew of Ridgeland, 86, former resident of Laurel, died  February 4 at St. Dominic... READ MORE

Robert E. Brown
Dorothy Taylor
Mary Belle Colbert Douglass
John Mitchell Bower
Linda Jones Barnette Lewis

Church

Eagle Scout

Boy Scout Troop 18 recently held a Court of Honor to recognize new Eagle Scouts. Jack Holiman... READ MORE

Earn Eagle
Honor Eagle
Eagle
Build Anew
Ninety years

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Events:

Doctor of the day

Dr. Peggy Boles, (right) an anesthesiologist practicing at the University of Mississippi... READ MORE

Lion’s heart
Run 4 Rotary
Sisterhood
Rotary speaker
MS bicentennial

Schools

Players

Fourth-graders at First Presbyterian Day School recently presented the play “AmeriKids.” Shown... READ MORE

Characters
Fund-raiser
Dog days
Mermaids
JV soccer