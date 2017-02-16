Crime Report
Madison Crime
The Madison Police Department received the following reports for:
Azalea Circle - check fraud, January 18;
Camellia Lane - grand larceny, January 26;
Colony Crossing - petit larceny, January 9;
Fairway Lane - credit card fraud, January 28;
Galleria Parkway - credit card fraud, January 22;
Glenwood Bend - petit larceny, February 1;
Grandview Boulevard - credit card fraud, two counts, January 27;
Grandview Boulevard - forgery report, January 12;
Grandview Boulevard - lost property, January 19;
Grandview Boulevard - petit larceny, January 31;
Highway 51 - commercial burglary, January 14;
Highway 51 - grand larceny, January 19;
Kingsbridge Drive - lost tag, January 30;
Lansdale Drive - lost tag, January 18;
Mackey Drive - lost tag, January 19;
Madison Avenue - petit larceny, January 30;
Main Street - felony forgery, February 1;
Mannsdale Road - petit larceny, January 23;
Northlake Drive - lost tag, January 27;
Oakmont Drive - lost property, February 1;
Timberland Terrace - lost tag, January 20;
Village Boulevard - commercial burglary, two counts, January 14;
Winterbury Drive - credit card fraud, January 18;
Ridgeland Crime
The Ridgeland Police Department received the following reports for:
Arbor Drive, 300 block, auto burglary, January 17;
Arbor Drive, 300 block, grand larceny, January 24;
Arbor Drive, 300 block, identity theft, January 19;
Arbor Drive, 300 block, motor vehicle theft, January 5;
Beaver Creek Drive, 200 block, lost property, January 31;
Christine Drive, 400 block, burglary - commercial building, January 8;
Cottonwood Drive, 300 block, identity theft, January 5;
County Line Road, 1000 block, counterfeit money, January 3;
County Line Road, 1000 block, credit card fraud, January 9;
County Line Road, 1200 block, identity theft, January 19;
County Line Road, 600 block, petit larceny, January 30;
County Line Road, 800 block, bomb threat, January 7;
County Line Road, 900 block, felony shoplifting, January 25;
Covington Court, 100 block, petit larceny, January 31;
Enclave, auto burglary, January 4;
Ford Street, 100 block west, burglary - commercial building, January 7;
Glen Burne Lane, 700 block, auto burglary, January 15;
Green Glades, aggravated assault, January 5;
Hickory Road, 100 block, petit larceny, January 1;
Highland Colony Parkway, 1000 block, aggravated assault, January 6;
Highland Colony Parkway, 1000 block, burglary - commercial building, five counts, January 6;
Highland Colony Parkway, 1000 block, felony shoplifting, January 14;
Highway 51, 200 block, burglary - commercial building, three counts, January 15;
Highway 51, 300 block, burglary - commercial building, January 7;
Highway 51, 500 block, burglary - commercial building, January 18;
Highway 51, 600 block, burglary - commercial building, January 14;
I-55 / County Line Road, aggravated assault, January 26;
I-55 / County Line Road, motor vehicle theft, January 26;
I-55, 6000 block north, motor vehicle theft, January 4;
Lansdowne, house burglary, January 4;
Lincolnshire Boulevard, 1000 block, auto burglary, January 15;
Market Ridge Drive, 100 block, credit card fraud, January 5;
Muirwood Circle, 600 block, lost property, January 6;
Old Canton Road, 6000 block, strong arm robbery, January 4;
Overlook Pointe Drive, 100 block, grand larceny, January 6;
Pear Orchard Road, 500 block, auto burglary, January 11;
Pine Knoll Drive, 100 block, armed robbery, January 28;
Rice Road, 700 block, grand larceny, January 30;
Ridgewood Road, 800 block, petit larceny, January 15;
School Street, 100 block west, lost property, January 2;
State Street, 100 block east, lost property, January 2;
Sunnybrook Road, 200 block, petit larceny, January 6;
Wheatley Street, 400 block south, auto burglary, January 21;
Wheatley Street, 800 block south, lost property, January 28;
William Boulevard, 800 block, lost property, January 19;
Jackson Crime
The Jackson Police Department received the following reports for:
Chickasaw Avenue / Council Circle, robbery - individual, February 1;
Eastover Drive, 1200 block, larceny, February 2;
Executive Place, 5300 block, robbery - individual, two counts, January 31;
Fortification, 1400 block east, auto burglary, February 4;
I-55, 4600 block north, auto theft, February 5;
I-55, 5400 block north, auto burglary, ServePro, February 6.
I-55, 6000 block north, auto burglary, two counts, February 4;
I-55, 6300 block north, auto burglary, February 5;
Kings Highway / Warrior Trail, robbery - individual, February 1;
Monroe Street, 600 block, auto burglary, February 4;
Northside Drive, 4600 block east, larceny, Exxon, February 7;
Northside Drive, 900 block east, house burglary, February 1;
Northtown Drive, robbery - carjacking, January 31;
Old Canton Road, 5100 block, stolen license plate, February 4;
Peachtree Street / Woodrow Wilson, stolen license plate, February 6;
Quinn Street, 1100 block, house burglary, January 31;
Ridgewood Court Drive, 6300 block, auto burglary, February 4;
Ridgewood Road, 5000 block, stolen license plate, February 6;
Ridgewood Road, 5800 block, auto burglary, February 4;
Ridgewood Road, 5800 block, larceny, Chevron, February 4;
Ridgewood Road, 5800 block, robbery - individual, January 31;
State Street, 1700 block north, auto burglary, February 6;
State Street, 3800 block north, business burglary, DSI Security Services, February 6;
State Street, 5300 block north, house burglary, February 6;
Wilhurst Street, 1500 block, house burglary, February 2;
Winchester Street, 1600 block, auto burglary, February 6;
