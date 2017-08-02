Deanne Mosley named new executive director of state bar; Houchins retiring

Deanne Mosley will be the new executive director of the Mississippi Bar effective May 1. She will succeed Larry Houchins who is retiring after 37 years.

In announcing the board’s decision, bar President Briggs Hopson said, “We are delighted to welcome Deanne Mosley as executive director of the bar. I believe she will bring a tremendous capacity for hard work to our organization.

“Her employment background and her longtime involvement in the bar will benefit our association. I am confident The Mississippi Bar will thrive under her leadership.”

Mosley is the current executive director of the Mississippi State Personnel Board, which she has held since 2012. She has been a member of the Mississippi Bar since 1994. As executive director, Mosley will oversee the bar’s operations, finances, and human and capital resources.

“Deanne Mosley has outstanding qualifications, including a strong background as a practicing lawyer, long and active involvement as a member of the bar, and a strong history of leadership and management success,” said Guy Mitchell, chair of the Search Committee.

“Over the years, Ms. Mosley has consistently been among the active and contributing individuals to The Mississippi Bar.”

A native of Meridian, she received a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi. She is a fellow of the Young Lawyers Division of The Mississippi Bar and has received the bar’s Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year Award.

She is the current chair of the bar’s Labor and Employment Law Section. She was honored as one of the nation’s top state government officials and named a Henry Toll Fellow by the Council of State Governments and honored as one of 50 “Leaders in Law” by the Mississippi Business Journal.