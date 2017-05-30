Dog park planned at reservoir

Another dog park is coming to the reservoir. This dog park will be the second one at the reservoir, and will be located at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County.

The project closely follows the opening of the Old Trace Park dog park in Madison County.

Recently, reservoir officials accepted the Barnett Reservoir Foundation’s request for conceptual approval of the park.

“The Barnett Foundation is going to ask our board to support the concept, and it will work very much the same as the one in Madison County,” said John Sigman, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) general manager. “It will be like the one that’s just been completed.”

The new dog park at Lakeshore will be similar to the one at Old Trace.

“There will be benches, water and places to put dog waste,” said Sigman. “We don’t have a timeline, yet. This is the first step.”

The dog park at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland is one square acre, divided into two parts for smaller and bigger dogs.

A grand opening event will be taking place for the just-completed dog park at Old Trace on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

Debbie Waggener, wife of Chief of Reservoir Patrol Perry Waggener, has spearheaded the project for Old Trace since she took her canine to a dog park in Gulf Shores two years ago.

Sigman said although no concrete timeline is in place for the Lakeshore dog park, the project will move faster than the Old Trace dog park, since funding is already secured.

“There are some unnamed donors who have provided money, so there’s no year-long wait on funding. It’s already been bequeathed,” said Sigman.

At Old Trace, dog owners and dogs will walk into one gated area, and then there will be a gate on the left and on the right, for small and big dogs. Once the dogs are in, they must be off their leashes.

In a previous Sun article, Waggener said dogs can be more aggressive when on a leash with their owner. “It can be a way for the dog to be protective of the owner,” she said.

Only dogs that are non-aggressive and have current vaccines are allowed in the park, but Waggener said that could be hard to enforce with a public park that has no check-in and no membership.

“But I think dog owners will be able to police themselves.”

As far as policing aggressive dogs, Waggener said there’s no set of rules but that, generally, if a dog is aggressive it will have to be removed from the park immediately.