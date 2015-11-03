WHEN ELOISE GILBERT was a child, Ridgeland Avenue was her playground. Today’s striped asphalt was only a dirt road then.

Eloise is the seventh of 12 children, 10 of whom survived past infancy.

Her parents were Mary Harris Gilbert and Melody Gilbert - Melody because “when he was born, his mother said he was music to her ears,” Eloise says.

At Eloise’s maternal grandparents’ house, which stood next to Simon Hill Baptist Church, she and her siblings and cousins would play baseball in the yard.

Three big trees were bases, and spectators watched from the front porch. One of the porch posts was home plate.

The kids played baseball, rolled tires down the street, pulled up the tar on “51 highway,” and even played church - on the church-house steps, of course.

Black and white children didn’t go to school together, but they would play together, Eloise says.

“We would pick plums and berries together, and when we were finished and got back, we’d sit in a circle, and we’d all get the same amount. We thought nothing of it.”

Things weren’t always that simple for Eloise and her family. But after leaving Ridgeland and coming back several times in her 83 years, she says the growing city is a pretty good place to live.

Eloise’s great-grandmother, Patience Harris, was a slave in North Carolina before being brought to what is now Ridgeland in 1848. Her owner’s name was James B. Yellowley.

“As far as I know, she was the daughter of the old man [Yellowley]. But he kept her as a slave. We think her mother was Sabrina, a slave who lived in the back cabin,” Eloise says.

YELLOWLEY SOLD PATIENCE to one of his brothers, and she was brought to Mississippi with the understanding that she “would be treated fairly.”

Eloise believes the Yellowleys followed through on their promise. She hasn’t found any records indicating Patience was in slavery after 1848.

In fact, the Yellowleys - who owned pear orchards in the area - gave Patience her own house on their property. The house was directly behind where Advance Auto Parts sits now, at the intersection of Highway 51 and Ridgeland Avenue.

“It was a white house with a red top. I’ll always remember that. People would always tell me, ‘That’s your great-grandmother’s house,’ ” Eloise says.

Patience married Frank Harris, a well digger, and had 10 children. Frank later died of a heart attack after digging a well.

Eloise’s grandfather Will Harris was born in 1865, the same year the Civil War ended and two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Patience’s house was supposed to go to her grandchildren, according to her will. That didn’t happen, and Eloise doesn’t know why.

“She owed money on the house to her brother, and she had said to pay it off by selling some of the cows. I don’t know if they paid it off, but I don’t remember any black person being in that house. They wouldn’t let my grandfather have it.”

That was in the early 1900s.

“My grandfather asked his niece to come try to take [ownership of] the house since they wouldn’t let him have it, and she said no, she was never coming back to Mississippi. And she never did. I’ve never met her.”

WILL HARRIS was a successful farmer. He sold a lot of his land to the Carrs, a white farming family.

“Half the property the Carrs owned, they bought from my grandfather,” Eloise says.

“Mr. Carr grew strawberries, asparagus - we were hired to pick strawberries. They were the best strawberries. You can’t find that kind anymore.”

Eloise’s father, Melody Gilbert, was a blacksmith by trade, but he was also basically an electrician, a plumber, and just about everything else.

When he started working as a contractor, building bridges and dams in Mississippi and Arkansas, he’d make sure his family had a car while he was gone. If something went wrong with the vehicle, he could fix it when he got back.

“He’d come home on weekends when it was feasible, and work in his blacksmith shop. He did horse-shoeing for the big farm people. He’d been in the blacksmith shop since he was 12. He was trained by Mr. Tom Herrin, another black man, who left him the business.”

Eloise’s mother, Mary Harris Gilbert, stayed home and did some farming, growing cotton and vegetables behind the house, and picking and chopping cotton for others as well.

In her later years, Mary worked at Hunt Process, a chemical plant still located in Ridgeland on North Wheatley Street.

ELOISE LEFT HOME at 13 and went to Baton Rouge, where she worked as a babysitter for a family she knew from Ridgeland.

“I came back. I always came back,” she says.

She married at 17 years old and had two children. She would come and go from Ridgeland for years at a time. She lived in places as varied as Chicago and northern California.

After one of her returns to Ridgeland, in the late 1970s, she started selling real estate at Century 21.

“I did that for three and a half years. It didn’t work out, because interest rates were so high, and because there was so much prejudice. You couldn’t show black people [homes] in certain areas,” she says.

“One time I picked up a friend for lunch. She worked for some people who lived off St. Augustine [in Madison]. And when they [the neighbors] saw that Century 21 on my car, they thought I was showing a house there.

“I got called in to the office. I told them, ‘I didn’t show anything there. Yeah she’s a black person, but she works for the people. We were going to lunch.’ ”

Years later, Eloise was surprised to learn that members of her church, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist in Madison, were living in the St. Augustine area.

“A lot of changes have been made - not enough, but a lot, which is good. You can live almost anywhere now.”

IN 1997, Eloise retired from a career in property management in California and came back to Ridgeland for good.

For the next 10 years, she drove a school bus, mostly for Madison County.

Lately, she’s not as physically active. She started having breathing problems last year.

“There’s not much I can do. I keep the house liveable, but I can’t vacuum or mop. [Last week] I covered my car because it was raining, and I had a holy problem just putting those two little bricks on top [of the cover],” she says.

She lives in her mother’s house on Ridgeland Avenue. The little gravel drive that goes by the house is Mary Harris Lane, and Eloise’s family owns several of the homes on the street. All of her surviving siblings are in Ridgeland.

Patience Harris’s family is believed to be the oldest one in Ridgeland with descendents still living.

Eloise’s grandfather Will “did a lot of talking,” Eloise says with a smile - but she still doesn’t know as much as she would like about Patience, who died decades before Eloise was born.

“The more I think about the Yellowleys and about Ridgeland, the more interesting it is, and the more I wish I could do the research. I wish I’d started [looking into] this years ago.”