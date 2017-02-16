Garage sale
MAD project scheduled
The 28th annual Jackson Prep junior class garage sale will be March 4, from 5 to 11 a.m. Students leading this MAD (Make a Difference) project, with a portion of proceeds going to a local community charity, are (from left, standing) Zoie Cain, Lawson Yelverton, Nelson Ramsey, Trey Currie, Will Osborne, Jacob Beard, Matthew Thornton, James Beard; (seated) Victoria Guilbeau, Mary Rogers Merrell, Molly O’Neal, Katie Walker, and Camille Grady. Not pictured: Coleman Frye, Logan Osborne, and Will Russell Ward.
