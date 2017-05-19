Go Cups for Ridgeland

Fri, 05/19/2017 - 11:13am by

What was part of Ridgeland’s legislative agenda at the beginning of this year is now a reality.

Ridgeland can now set up leisure and recreation districts throughout the city, according to Mississippi’s new “go cup” bill.

“There is a bill that allows cities, local jurisdictions, to set up what they call leisure and recreation districts,” said District 73 representative Cory Wilson. “Basically if there are outdoor festivals, outdoor concerts, whatever it may be, it relaxes the open container law.”

Wilson said cities can define where the districts are as well as what kind and how much security is required.

 Many cities, including Canton, Tupelo, Holly Springs, Greenville, Greenwood and Starkville were included in House Bill1223 last year.

“Whoever got there first got their city in this pilot program,” said Wilson. “So, this year we actually added Ridgeland… and, we added Livingston on Highway 22 and Lost Rabbit at the end of Hoy Road.”

Wilson said including these locations in Madison County will improve quality of life, tourism and promote various aspects of the county.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer.”

Mayor Gene McGee of Ridgeland said there will likely be two leisure and recreation districts within the city, one in the Township and one in the Renaissance.

“We would work with the landowners and let them describe what area they’d want to have included,” McGee said in a previous Sun article. “We would have to establish the area, and that would have to be approved in an ordinance.”

 

  • 154 reads

Columns

Road blocks have a shaky legal basis

Madison county Sheriff Randy Tucker isn’t the only person who has been caught up in the constitutionality of road blocks. It’s a question that even the U.S.

Visit to Havana post-Fidel, pre-Starbucks
The downside of suburban sprawl
Burdeaux leads in many areas
Gardening Glimpses
Some advice for Jackson's new mayor

Schools

Chapel guest

Dr. Mary Taylor was a guest speaker at First Presbyterian Day School’s chapel services. She has... READ MORE

Bunnies for Easter
Beauty and beau
Dress up
Peak at kindergarten
Council reps

Obituaries:

Sondra Hyde Holman Taylor

Sondra Hyde Holman Taylor, 50 years of age, a truly loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and... READ MORE

Patsy Ruth Robinson
Patsy Ruth Robinson
Elliott Frank Thomas Sr.
Meta Nicholson Hogue
Clay Legendre Bartlett

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Events:

Flying fun

Frank Kimmel, owner of Kimmel Aviation Insurance in Greenwood, recently spoke to the Rotary... READ MORE

Plant swap
Leadership
Sensory safari
Women of excellence
Sports news

Church

Mass

Shown after schoolwide Mass at St. Joseph Catholic School recently are (from left) senior Jason... READ MORE

First Baptist planning women’s conference
Ash Wednesday
Missions
Obituary
Obituary