Grandview Work

Madison is closing out a development agreement with Venture Properties in the amount of $250,000. John Hedglin, city attorney, said the city and Venture Properties have agreed on a closing amount that will cover work completed by Venture uring the development of Grandview Boulevard.

H.C. Bailey Companies and Southern Farm Bureau together make up Venture Properties. “When the initial development was first being done, the development agreement set out particular improvements over a multi-year term,” said Hedglin. “The improvements have been worked on and, to a large extent, completed.”

The two most substantial portions of the agreement included drainage work for and the construction of Grandview Boulevard. “We’re now to the point of closing that out.”

Venture Properties completed most of the work some time ago, however, according to Hedglin, some items that were meant to be completed were not.

“Some things that were supposed to get in there didn’t get done, so we’ve been negotiating the little odds and ends everyone elected weren’t really essential for the development and didn’t get completed. This is the amount the city and Venture Properties agreed on for reimbursement.”