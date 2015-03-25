Green Oak Right Turn Lane

MADISON COUNTY is exploring the possibility of adding a right turn lane on Green Oak Lane at the intersection with Highway 51 - but it is unclear whether the state will let the county do the work.

When the county has asked the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for permission to work on the intersection in the past, MDOT said the area didn’t have enough traffic, said District 1 Supervisor John Bell Crosby.

“My personal opinion is that it does have enough traffic to merit a turn lane,” Crosby said.

According to a traffic-volume map on MDOT’s Web site, Green Oak Lane saw an estimated 1,800 vehicles a day in 2013. The road is located on the northern border of the city of Madison, between Hoy and Yandell roads.

For now, Warnock Engineering is working on plans for a turn lane, and will be setting up meetings with MDOT to discuss different options for the project, Crosby said.

“They’ve done a couple of proposals to me, and they’ve gone a little deeper than [I wanted]. One option was maybe a roundabout. Another would involve a lot of work, per se, on Highway 51. So I sent them back to the drawing board. What John Bell Crosby wants, and the constituents want, is a simple turn lane going north off Green Oak Lane.”

Rudy Warnock is principal of Warnock Engineering and the county engineer.

“I want this to be our project. And the only reason we’re having to get MDOT involved is because it ties into [a state highway],” Crosby said.

“We just want to get somebody to where they can turn north off of Green Oak Lane while people are waiting to turn south.”

Besides getting MDOT approval, the county could also face another obstacle: an AT&T junction box located possibly too close to the roadway.

Crosby said Warnock had not given him any potential cost estimates for the work yet.