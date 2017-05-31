Highland Colony Rehab

Highland Colony Parkway will soon undergo a rehab project by Madison County. “Madison County is spending $3 million to $5 million to rehabilitate Highland Colony Parkway from the (Old Agency Road) roundabout to Business Park Drive,” Mike McCollum, Ridgeland public works director said. The project will include repairing, milling and overlaying, and restriping the approximately 3.5-mile stretch of road.

Work should start on the project no later than July 15.

The other part of the project, which will be completed by the city of Ridgeland, includes a full-depth reclamation of Highland Colony Parkway from Business Park Drive to County Line Road, less than half a mile of road.

“Basically, we rebuild the road and reclaim some of the asphalt and base coat and incorporate it into the new road,” said McCollum. “Hopefully it will be a much stronger, better-designed road than what we have now.”

McCollum said the city advertised for construction of the project, but only received one bidder.

“The Mississippi Department of Transportation said we had to rebid.”

City officials have estimated the project to cost approximately $425,000.

The timeline for the city’s project on Highland Colony Parkway will begin soon after the county begins on their portion.

“We’re probably going to start about the same time,” said McCollum. “We might be a little bit behind them but it’ll be close.”