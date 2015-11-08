Hotels show improvements

The owners of a derelict hotel along the interstate appear to be getting their act together.

In late July, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) gave owners of the Inns of USA, at 4641 I-55 North, 10 days to clean up their property or face further action.

Last Friday, when the Sun visited the facility, and the adjoining Select 10 motel at 4639 I-55, both properties showed marked improvements.

Trash that had been stacked up in piles had been removed from the site. And rooms that were filled with mattresses had been cleaned out.

Both facilities still had some structural problems. The Inns of USA, for example, had broken doors with holes that had been patched with cardboard, and doors with missing doorknobs.

“The property has been cleaned up,” said Jackson Police Spokeswoman Colendula Green.

As a result, no case has been opened on either facility, she said.

Coleman couldn’t be reached for comment.

It also appeared that renovations at the Inns of USA had been stopped, as ordered by JPD’s Code Enforcement Division.

Sgt. Jaye Coleman, who visited the site in late July and again last week, said the owners were doing renovations at the facility, but did not have a permit.

At press time, the owner, Varni Nilkanth LLC, still had not obtained a building permit from the city.

The establishments have been a hotbed for criminal activity in recent years, according to police reports.

Between January 1, 2014 and July 21, 2014, between 200 and 250 calls for service had been reported at the Inns of USA. The Select 10 had an estimated 350 calls for service for the same time period, according to Precinct Four Cmdr. James McGowan.

John Schemel, owner of the Highlander Center Coin Laundry and Kolb’s Grand Cleaners at 4648 McWillie Rd., believes individuals staying at one of the hotels broke into his washing machines on Saturday, August 1.

“They took the bottom panels off the dryers to look for change,” he said.