John O'Hara on scams at tax time

John O’Hara is president and chief executive officer of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Mississippi. O’Hara has been in the position for nearly five years. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He and his wife have two children. O’Hara recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about scams and ways residents can avoid becoming victims.

What are some of the major scams you expect to see this year, especially as tax season approaches?

“We have the same thing that happens every year that people need to be aware of. We tell them to be careful with their W-2s and other information, and to go to a reputable tax preparer. You want your return to come back to you, and not go to the tax professional. A lot of times, tax professionals will pop up, do your taxes and then disappear. If you get in trouble because of your taxes, they’re nowhere to be found. A lot of times, people also don’t understand what fees they’re being charged, especially when they’re offered an advance on their returns. They don’t realize it’s a loan and they’re being charged interest on it.”

I know a lot of people are doing their taxes online now. Are there any firms BBB recommends?

“The Better Business Bureau doesn’t recommend businesses, but we tell people to look on our Web site if they’re wanting to do an online program, and read what our reviews say. They’re safe. I’ve used an online program for the last 10 years. I do my own taxes and file online. Last year, there was a scare when they thought TurboTax had been hacked, and it ended up it had not been. The site was down for a day to make sure it wasn’t compromised.”

You mentioned tax refund advances. I’ve noticed those more and more lately. When did those become so prevalent?

“I’m like you, I think it’s something that’s relatively new. I don’t exactly know when they came about, but for some people who want their money right now, they need to know they may be paying 10 to 15 percent on (the advance), or may be paying an upfront fee to get it. You need to know what the terms of the advance are before you get it. It’s not like it used to be when you filed your taxes 10 to 15 years ago. You’d have to wait six or eight weeks to get your money. Now, if you file online and your return is accepted, the money comes back pretty quick. If you can wait a week or so, you’ll have your full funds.”

Do you think advances are going to be a bigger problem this year, especially with the IRS saying it might take longer for returns to come out?

“I believe so. With the IRS making sure people have health insurance, it may cause people to get a little impatient. If you need the (advance) make sure you understand what you’re being charged to get it. There are some firms who are offering advances for (no charge). BBB is questioning a couple we’ve seen on TV to make sure it’s not sleight of hand.”

I remember a few years ago, I wrote a column about how a foreign prince wanted to give me millions of dollars. Are there still a lot of scams out there like that?

“They’re out there, but not as prevalent, because everyone has talked about them. They (the scams) have gotten a lot more sophisticated. Scams involving taxes will be e-mails from the IRS. The IRS does not e-mail. Scammers will copy and paste an IRS logo and say there’s a problem with your return. They’ll send out a blast e-mail to thousands of people. It’s very difficult to get someone from the IRS on the phone, so it scares people. The e-mails will tell them to call a number, which is a scammer, and the scammer says if you go to Western Union and wire some money, you won’t be hit with penalties.

“Another one we’ll see is a phone scam. People will call and say they’re with the IRS – people will look at their caller ID and it will say ‘IRSGOV’ or ‘US government’ or will have a 202 area code, and it worries people. The reason scammers are doing this now is because people who are filing now are expecting returns, so the scammers know they have money. The IRS will not call you on the phone. The first correspondence from the IRS will come U.S. Mail.

“This year, you will start to see scams coming by U.S. Mail. Scammers will copy and paste the IRS logo to make it look official. Don’t call the number on there, but call the 1-800 IRS number and speak to a representative. (Another sign) that the letters are a scam is that they will tell you to respond within a week, 24 to 48 hours. The IRS gives you (more time) to get your information to them.”

You mentioned that it’s difficult to get IRS agents on the phone. Where can people go if they get a letter and want to make sure it’s official?

“Go to a tax professional. They’ll know if it’s real or not. We ask people to look at our accredited businesses, because they’ve been vetted by us to know if they’re trustworthy. Also, they can call the attorney general’s office or the BBB.”

Who are the most common victims of these types of scams?

“Senior citizens used to be our number one group, but millennials have caught them and taken over. Millennials are doing so much with their phone and so much on the computer now, that they’re the new target.”

How does the BBB reach out to younger people?

“We try to use social networking, because that’s the platform they use. We try to do a lot in person – we get to the universities and talk to people. (Millennials) are real susceptible to online shopping. They’ll see something at a great price and want to have it, and find out that it’s a fake Web site. My son’s like that. I have an 11-year-old daughter, it’s the same way.”

Instant gratification has drawbacks.

“Yes. Yes it does.”

Let’s switch gears and talk about the storm that went through Hattiesburg. I know a lot of Northsiders will probably want to donate to relief efforts. What do you tell them?

“When you have a disaster in the state, there are donations. People will pop up with fake “GoFundMe” accounts, and will go to Hattiesburg, take pictures of the damage and put them online saying they’ve lost everything. People will send them money and they might not live anywhere near Hattiesburg. We want to steer people to relief funds that are set up, because they vet the victims.”

For more information, log on to http://www.bbb.org/mississippi/.