Laurel Isbister on Belhaven Foundation

Laurel Isbister was recently named executive director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation (GBF). Isbister is a graduate of New College in Sarasota, Fla., and the University of California at Los Angeles. Prior to becoming executive director, she served as deputy director of the foundation from May to November 2016. She resides in Belhaven. She talked recently with Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren.

How are you settling into your new position?

“Very well, thank you. I’ve received a lot of support from the community. Also, the foundation has a very strong and active board of directors, and they’re just wonderful to work with. They’ve been very gracious in helping me settle in and in giving me what I need to do the job.”

What are your plans as executive director?

“First, we’re going to launch a new Web site this spring. We’ve been working on that for several months, and are hoping it will enhance our online presence and make it easier to find out about the foundation and get involved in the organization as volunteers or donors. It’s about generating enthusiasm through our online presence.

“We’re also doing a reboot of Bright Lights, Belhaven Nights. We’re going to have a much larger budget this year (thanks to donations). We’ve always had great music, and we won’t be changing the character of the event, but we will be adding some bigger names to complement the artists we already have. I’m excited about that. It’s going to be a great year for the festival. We’re already working on those plans; with a festival of that size, we have to get started early.”

Can you tell me any of the bands you’ve got lined up?

“It’s a little too early on that, but we hope to have something in the next couple of months. The board just gave us the go-ahead (on the new plans) and we work very methodically to see it through. It’s important to understand that whatever happens with the organization is not just my plan, but the board’s as well. We have an action plan every year that the board approves. We go through the list of the area of our work, and (determine) how much we think we can get done. Like any plan, we may not follow it exactly, because sometimes surprises come up, but it’s a good way to get our priorities focused for the year.”

Before we go any further, when is Bright Lights?

“August 12.”

You talk about the action plan the foundation puts together each year. What are some of the biggest needs for Greater Belhaven right now?

“A couple of things come up. One thing is we can use more of is awareness of the kinds of amenities we have in the neighborhood, such as world-class healthcare, great restaurants and retail, educational institutions and parks. I think we have some awareness of that, but I think we could improve on it to let people know how many options they have here and how close everything is together.

“Another important need is infrastructure; we have some of the oldest pipes in the city. This is challenge all around Jackson. We encourage people to call 311 when there is a leak or something that needs attention.”

What can GBF do to address infrastructure needs?

“That’s going to be a bigger conversation. What’s worked in the past is the foundation becoming a very strong partner on projects. When we worked on the Fortification Street project, we partnered with the city and the state. That’s one of the strengths we have, that we can bring people together and help them collaborate. We will continue to work in that direction when we can.”

The next major Belhaven road project appears to be the Riverside Drive work. How will GBF be involved with that?

“This is really important to get accurate: Number one, the Riverside project is not a project initiated by the foundation, but by the one-percent commission and the city; and number two, it’s really too early for us to have a comment on any of the details. The city has not held a hearing on the design, although I understand they are planning to. We are happy to help them. The foundation is not a sponsor of the work, but we will help them publicize meetings to ensure a lot of people attend. It’s very important to get feedback on any project like that.”

One of the major issues on the Riverside project is the future of the street’s live oaks. Do you have an opinion on that?

“I’m going to wait until the public meeting and to see the plans before I form an opinion.”

Where do you see the Greater Belhaven community in five years?

“I’m very optimistic and very invested in the neighborhood. We will continue to be a stable neighborhood in terms of preserving architecture, the culture and the green spaces we enjoy. I’m hopeful we will have even more small businesses, artists and families (come in). I hope we can continue to grow, while at the same time preserve what is so valuable about the historic character of the area.”