Madison preparing guidelines for carts

In the city of Madison, citizens are now allowed to use golf carts via House Bill 1754. All residents are waiting on now is for city officials to lay out specific guidelines on how and when golf carts can be used.

District 73 representative Cory Wilson discussed the legislation passed during the 2017 session at a recent Madison Organization of Neighborhoods Association (MONA) meeting.

“Under current state law, golf carts are illegal, period, unless they’re street legal” said Wilson. “They’re not supposed to be operated on public roads.”

Now that the state has passed legislation saying Madison residents can use golf carts, city officials must determine the exact rules as to how they can be used.

“What we did through a local and private bill that only applies to the city of Madison, is the aldermen and mayor are going to be able to come up with coordinates to say, ‘You can use them,’ and, ‘Here are some of the guidelines…’ ”

The bill officially passed the House and the Senate on March 27 of this year, according to District 25 Sen. Walter Michel.

“The language of the bill would allow the city of Madison to dictate under what circumstances golf carts can be used in neighborhood streets only,” Michel said in a previous Sun article. “They will not be allowed on thoroughfares or major streets or highways, of course.”

According to Michel, the city will determine whether and what safety equipment, such as turn signals and headlights, to require.

The city must also determine whether drivers will be required to carry a license and/or insurance while driving golf carts in subdivisions.

IN PAST YEARS, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Wilson worked with Michel and the city of Madison to make the legalization of golf carts possible.

Last year, the bill died in committee because it was presented late into the legislative session.

Michel said that before he, Gunn and Wilson got into drafting the bill, they wanted input from Madison neighborhoods.

All three legislators oversee parts of Madison.

According to Ken Wilbanks, in Madison community development, the city supports legalizing golf carts because so many residents use them.

“Many of our residents own and utilize golf carts in their respective subdivisions, and not just in our golf course communities,” he said in a previous Sun article.

“Under current state law, residents wanting to drive their golf carts to visit neighbors or their subdivision pool, tennis courts, etc., cannot do so legally. Golf carts are not street legal under current state law.”

However, many residents still drive golf carts within subdivisions.

Often, no action is taken if the driver looks to be of age and is not driving carelessly or on a non-residential street.

“If it is an adult driver and they are conducting themselves safely and in an orderly manner, usually nothing is done,” said Wilbanks.

Currently, underage-looking drivers are stopped by police.

“If there is a question as to if there is an underage driver and there is an issue, [they] are usually stopped by an officer. If the driver is proven to be underage, the parents are contacted to come get them,” explained Wilbanks.

In 2012, the state passed House Bill 1670, which gave the city officials of Diamondhead the authority Madison officials have just received.

“Hopefully (House Bill 1754 is) going to actually relax state law and let the folks in Madison do what y’all want to do within a reasonable limit set by the city,” said Wilson.