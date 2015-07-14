Madison Road Kept In Shape

ROADS HAVE JUST BECOME much smoother for Madison drivers. As of the end of last week, Arbor Square, the northern end of Sherbourne, Locust Hill, and Windsor Hills have been repaved. Oak Hollow, Brookside Place, and Cross Creek have also received repairs.

The projects cost the city of Madison $3.5 million dollars. However, that included much more than just the repaving. “In 2014, the city spent approximately $1.5 million repaving streets. We anticipate spending a similar amount this year,” Public Works Director Whit Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the county helped pay for the project as well. For this particular project, $395,000 was allocated to the $3.5 million dollar project that has just been completed. The county gave the city $73,000 for Brookside Place and “a portion of Cobblestone Drive,” Hawkins said. The county has also given $100,000 to a project that will cover Highland Ridge. Combined, the county has already given Madison $568,000 dollars for road repairs. For 2014, the county allocated $499,125 to the city for street projects, and all those funds were matched by the city.

HAWKINS ALSO NOTED that, in order to keep all the streets in good condition, city officials are using a grading system of A through F. “The roads are periodically driven and graded. We also keep track of when the neighborhoods were last repaved,” Hawkins said.

“All the projects completed this year have been milling the old asphalt and repaving the surface course. Certain areas in Cross Creek and Oak Hollow additionally required digging out the bad sub surface soil,” Hawkins said.

The city intends to repave any other county-match funded neighborhoods. Stonegate Drive and Oak Bend Drive will also be repaved. “All [projects] will include milling and repaving the surface course,” Hawkins said.