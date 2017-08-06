Mayor says Costco legal fees will pay off for R’land in long run

Ridgeland has spent nearly $38,000 in Costco-related legal fees in the last year.

However, Mayor Gene McGee said the fees will be worth it, once the wholesaler opens its doors.

“I wouldn’t invest in it if I didn’t think it was worth it,” he said. “Any investment we make we want it to pay off for the citizens.”

The fees were paid to Pyle, Mills, Dye and Pittman, and the city’s legal firm. The city attorney is Jerry Mills, who is paid a $600-a-month retainer, McGee said.

Mills is handling all legal matters as it relates to the Costco.

The wholesale warehouse is coming in as part of the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park. It will be located on Highland Colony Parkway south of the Old Agency Road roundabout.

The legal fees have been paid out over time, with the most recent payment of $5,839.55 being approved by the board of aldermen on April 4. Prior to that, the board approved payments of $6,159.55 on March 21; $405 on January 3; $765 on December 6; $2,820 on November 1; $11,733 on October 4; $1,485 on September 6; $2,745 on August 2; $795 on July 5 and $5,194.40 on June 7, according to the city’s Web site.

By comparison, once the store opens, it’s expected to generate around $1.7 million a year in sales tax and $154,000 a year in property taxes for the city, as well as $535,000 in annual property taxes for the Madison County School District, McGee said.

Today, the 45-acre site generates $7,300 a year in property taxes for Ridgeland and $12,200 a year for Madison County. It generates zero dollars in sales taxes, according to previous reports in the Sun.

A portion of the city’s increase in tax revenues will go to repay a tax-increment financing (TIF) bond for the project. Last year, Ridgeland officials entered into an agreement with developers to reimburse them for up to $12.5 million in construction expenses related to the third phase of Renaissance. Under terms of the agreement, the city would issue the amount to help pay for infrastructure improvements related to the project, and would dedicate 50 percent of its increase in sales tax and 100 percent of its increase in ad valorem revenues to retire the debt.

“TIFs are designed to put in infrastructure and not put the burden on the rest of the city,” McGee said.

In 2015, the city amended its C2 commercial zoning ordinance to allow drive-through restaurants and remote gas stations, something not previously allowed under the zoning classifications.

The amendments cleared the way for a Costco, which would include a remote gas station, according to plans.

Opponents filed suit in Madison Circuit Court, saying the ordinance was changed without Ridgeland issuing a public notice, and for the “specific purpose of benefiting a favored developer.”

Ridgeland countered, though, saying that all C2 properties in the city would be affected by the amendments.

In April, Judge John Emfinger upheld the city’s changes, agreeing that they could “equally apply to any of the 17 C-2 districts, and/or could be used by any other potential developer.”

The decision was appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The project is being developed by Andrew Mattiace and H.C. Bailey.