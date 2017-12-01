MORE BRIDGEWATER LOTS

Another 24 lots have been added to Bridgewater. The final plat for part 11D was approved by the city during the regular board meeting on December 20.

“The lots range from .25 acres to .30 acres,” said Alan Hart, director of community development. “The minimum square footage is 3,200 square feet.”

The lots are adjacent to Heron’s Landing.

“The homes are already constructed. They’re ready to be sold,” he said. “The preliminary plat is based on streets, water and sewer. Then the final plat is based on actual built conditions, then the developer can actually start selling lots.”

These 24 lots will add to the 446 homes already in Bridgewater. According to David Lane, president of Ridgeway Lane and Associates, Bridgewater 1 holds 281 homes. Bridgewater at Old Agency holds 165.

“This number (446) doesn’t include anything platted since July 1 of this year,” Lane said.

Another 22 lots were added in November as well, increasing the number of homes in Bridgewater to at least 492.

Ridgeway Lane and Associates manages the homeowners associations for both Bridgewater sections.

In September of this year, Ridgeland annexed two more portions of Madison County. The two annexed sections were located south of Lake Castle Road and east of Livingston Road.

One of the portions included homes in Bridgewater.