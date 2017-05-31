New Emergency Director

A new emergency management and E-911 coordinator has been hired for Madison County. During the board of supervisors meeting, officials voted to hire Minor Norman for the position.

Tom Lariviere, county fire coordinator, has also been serving as the interim director since former director Butch Hammack’s termination in September last year.

“I was county fire coordinator. They just asked me to do both jobs until the county found a replacement,” Lariviere said in a previous Sun article.

Now that the county has found a permanent E-911 and EMA director, Lariviere will continue to serve the county as the fire coordinator.

Trey Baxter, District 2 supervisor and board president, made the motion to approve Minor Norman as the new director during a board meeting in May.

The motion was unanimously approved. The county also hired assistant E-911 coordinator Albert Jones.

Norman currently owns Priority 1 Technologies in Flowood, and serves as a lieutenant with the Southwest Madison Fire Department. The new hires were effective Monday, May 22.