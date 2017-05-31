Old Agency Road Project

Old Agency Road will soon undergo an improvement project. Ridgeland and Madison County approved the joint project earlier this month. “The county’s got $133,000 in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for that project,” Mike McCollum, Ridgeland public works director said. The project will stretch from the Old Agency Road and Highland Colony Parkway roundabout to the end of Old Agency Road, where it turns north and becomes Richardson Road.

Repairs and overlay are planned. Any leftover funds will be used for other small road repairs. The project will be fully funded by the county.