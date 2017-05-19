Plats approved

Fri, 05/19/2017 - 11:11am by

Two preliminary plats have been approved for Madison, adding more homes to the Reunion subdivision.

Eastwick and Edenberg are both communities in Reunion. The phase two plans were approved by city officials during a recent board of aldermen meeting.

Eastwick, phase two, will consist of an additional 59 homes, according to Kianca Stringfellow, Madison community development director.

“The property is located in the center of Reunion and accessed via Honours Drive, Lake Village and Reunion Drive,” she said.

The minimum heated and cooled square footage will be 2,400.

Edenberg, phase two, will add 25 homes to the subdivision. The homes will also be located in the center of the neighborhood.

Stringfellow said the home sizes in Edenberg, phase two, will vary.

“The minimum heated and cooled square footage for homes with golf course frontage lots will be 2,700 square feet; (other) lots will be 2,400 (square feet).”

