Public access gates dead until new ordinance presented to council

No time frame is being offered for when public access gates will again be available in the city of Jackson.

In May 2016, the city council approved expanding the ordinance allowing public access gates for all neighborhoods.

Months later, Jackson had ceased accepting applications for the devices, and city legal had urged the council to again amend the ordinance.

City attorneys said the ordinance didn’t allow for “due process” for residents opposed to the devices.

“Some people have come forward saying they were against gating proposals moving forward, but there was no appeal process,” Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said at the time.

Foote, who authored the amendment expanding the gating ordinance, is now working on a new ordinance that will include “due process.”

He hopes to bring it to the council “as soon as possible,” but did not give a date or a time frame on when it would be brought forward.

Foote plans to sit down with the legal department to discuss the changes and hopes to find “common ground” with the administration.

The councilman did not know exactly how many applications for the devices had been submitted prior to the city halting acceptance. “I do know there’s a number of them in limbo,” he said.

The ordinance was passed unanimously. Once the measure was expanded, several neighborhoods moved quickly in efforts to get the devices in place.

The Woodland Hills Conservation Association (WHCA), for example, had already raised the funds to purchase and construct its gates, as well as pay for the insurance required for them.

(A million dollars in liability insurance is required to cover any damage caused by or as a result of the gates.)

The association wants to place gates at Woodland Hills’ Ridge Drive entrance, where the street splits from Wood Dale Drive, as well as one at Glenway Drive, off of Old Canton Road.

However, the plans were opposed by at least one couple living outside where the Ridge Drive gate would be located.

Changes would need to address how the city notifies property owners when gating applications are submitted. The ordinance would also have to include a process for those who oppose the gates to appeal them.

Some in the administration also complained to the council that gates were being approved without some departments knowing about them.

Robert Lee, Jackson’s traffic engineer, told the council last fall that several gates had been approved without public works knowing plans were in the works.

Public access gates have become a popular option for Northsiders who want to calm traffic and increase security in their subdivisions.

Unlike private gates, which shut off neighborhoods to through-traffic, public access gates only delay entry. Motorists must drive up to the gate, press a button or simply wait for the gate to open.

The theory behind the idea is that crooks looking for a quick getaway from a crime scene aren’t going to want to wait at a gate.

Additionally, with private gates, neighborhood associations must take up street maintenance, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars. The attorney general has ruled that with public gates, streets can still be maintained by the local government.

Jackson’s original public access ordinance was passed in 2011, but only allowed the gates for neighborhoods with one entrance.