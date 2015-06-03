Q & A with Crisler Boone

Crisler Boone is president of the board of Volunteer Greater Jackson. Boone, who won a share of the Pat Yarborough Award for Volunteer of the Year from the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, discussed Volunteer Greater Jackson with the Sun. The new group will serve volunteers and nonprofits in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.

What is Volunteer Greater Jackson?

“It’s a connector for volunteers who have time and nonprofits, civic groups, arts groups and other groups who need volunteers. There will be a database established where nonprofits can go online and enter their volunteer needs. It may be tutoring in the afternoons. It may be helping with elder care. It may be building a Habitat house. It might be a civic meeting where volunteer power is needed, but not enough volunteers are available to help. If I wanted to give my time to tutoring, but didn’t know where to go to do it, I could enter my information in the database and search the information available.”

Is the database set up?

“Not yet; we have just hired an executive director. She begins work this week. Her name is Kris Beatty, and we’re getting a lot of guidance from Volunteer Mississippi, which was formerly the Mississippi Commission on Volunteer Services. Including our office, there are eight volunteer centers in Mississippi. They connect and talk to one another. We are resourcing the database through Volunteer Mississippi, and we anticipate it will be set up in the very near future.”

We previously talked about plans to set up a volunteer office. So y’all do have an office set up now?

“We do. It’s on the campus of Millsaps College. Millsaps’ strategic plan is to be ‘across the street and around the globe,’ and so their plan fits in with the mission and the vision of the center. The location is fairly neutral in regard to Rankin County and Madison County, and is in the capital city. The center was born of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership’s Vision 2022 plan.”

So if I don’t want to go online to find volunteer opportunities, I can go to the office?

“Well, you can, but Volunteer Greater Jackson is really more of a ​virtual​ connector. If someone wants to be connected and doesn’t have access to a computer, they can call or come by. At first, Kris will be doing a lot of relationship building with volunteers and nonprofits. We’re going to be out there recruiting nonprofits to put opportunities on the Web site, and letting people know that the Web site isn’t being designed to take away volunteers, but allow them to expand their volunteer base, once volunteers get connected to a nonprofit.”

Kris has begun reaching out, then?

“Not directly. She didn’t officially begin the job until last week. So we’re in the get-going process. She went to a conference ​last week​ that involved all the volunteer directors in the state, so she’s definitely getting her feet wet. We had a launch on Tuesday, February 17, to let people know who we are, our goals, our mission and how they can get involved.”

Previously, you discussed how Volunteer Greater Jackson was seeking a grant. Did that grant come to fruition?

“We have received it, and it’s a grant for $46,700. Our goal is not to be dependent on federal grants, so we will be seeking private funding from our community supporters.”

Does Volunteer Greater Jackson have a budget established?

“We do have a budget. Right now, we’re looking at a first-year budget of almost $80,000. There are several different big areas that it will cover. It’s like opening a small business. It involves personnel, training and travel, supplies like the database and volunteer promotion materials, and other operating costs, such as professional network dues. There are groups Kris will need to be involved in, and she’ll have to have a membership to participate.”

Is the grant that y’all received a one-time grant?

“It is a renewable grant, but we have to apply each year.”

Since the grant is not a guarantee each year, how will Volunteer Greater Jackson make up the difference for next year?

“Several of the volunteer centers in Mississippi are housed under other nonprofits. There are several that are arms of the United Way, and there are a couple that are their own 501(c)(3). That’s our goal. I am confident that there will be businesses and individuals in this community who invest their time and energy, and will invest their money in this endeavor. It has a great economic impact as well. When you have a business that comes in, and their employees have places to volunteer and get involved, it makes for happier employees.”

So Volunteer Greater Jackson has not received 501(c)(3) status yet?

“Not yet; right now we​ are ​operating under the Jackson Chamber Foundation, and we will operate under that. We have started the process of becoming a 501(c)(3).”

Donations now are still tax-deductible then?

“They are; they go through the Jackson Chamber Foundation, rather than Volunteer Greater Jackson.”

So tell me about your award.

“The Pat Yarborough Award is a volunteer of the year award. I would like to say that Carol Burger, with the United Way, received it as well. I was very surprised. I had no idea and was not prepared for it at all. I was honored and grateful and humble​d​. The board of Volunteer Greater Jackson has worked hard to make this happen in the period of time in which it has.”

Is everything moving along as scheduled?

“Probably a little bit quicker than we thought. The committee was only expected to start meeting in 2014. So we’re extremely pleased that it’s moved the way it has. When I was putting this group together, I thought of the names of several people who would be passionate about this committee. I told them this was not a resume-builder. If you agree to be part of this board, you must agree to work. They were all very interested and jumped on board.” ​