R’land Refinances Lowe's Bond

WITH THE LOWE’S TIF AGREEMENT on the agenda list, Ridgeland citizens filled the room at the Board of Aldermen meeting on the evening of September 1, ready to hear the board’s decisions.

Before the board held a closed meeting to discuss financial options, Ward 1 Alderman and Mayor Pro Tempore Ken Heard stood up to give an unprecedented preface to the crowd.

“When you look back far enough, you’ll see that everything in Ridgeland is connected,” Heard said.

He told the citizens of Ridgeland to look out for their interests and that, “we’re not doing anything shady in these meetings, and we’re not going to vote in a closed session.”

After 45 minutes of deliberation, everyone was called back in and the board voted on refinancing the bonds.

Six to one, with Heard as the opposing vote, the bonds were refinanced at a 3.5 percent interest rate with a two-year extension on retiring the bond.

“I voted against it because we shouldn’t have even been having the conversation,” Heard said.

Originally, the interest rate was set at 6.8 percent, and the bonds were scheduled to be paid back by March of 2018.

Now, the bonds will be retired in 2020, and with the reduced interest rate, the city will have an annual savings of $256,463, and an overall savings of $1,282,315.

The new interest rate, which is based on the life of the bond, will not be officially adopted for another two or three weeks, according to Alderman-at-Large DI Smith.

In the meantime, Trustmark is keeping the city from making the next payment until the paperwork and changes to the monthly dues have been made, according to Heard.

SINCE THE BOARD decided to let developer Andrew Mattiace, who managed LR Company, not hold up his end of the deal, the board decided that the city would make the payments that would retire the bond in 2018.

However, just as Mattiace faced the issue of not having the ad valorem and sales taxes to pay back $5,360,000 principal in bonds, the city of Ridgeland has not been collecting enough through those avenues to pay off the bonds.

To make sure the city is not behind in paying off the bond, about $100,000 has been pulled out of the general fund for the past three to four years, Heard said.

This is alongside the county’s obligated payments. Per year, the county has been paying $117,597 in ad valorem taxes toward the bond, and their tax area includes Lowe’s as well as some of the surrounding stores in the area, according to Smith.

Last year, the city paid $79,231 in ad valorem taxes and $387,445 in sales tax toward the bond.

Since 2008, the city, along with the county and help from the general fund, has been paying $678,658.65 annually.

For now, $3,545,812 has been paid of the principal, and $1,814,188 is left of the principal.

However, the city has paid a total of $6,038,466 in debt payments and the shortage is approximately $449,305 to date.

ORIGINALLY, THE CITY AGREED to give the developer of the Lowe’s on County Line Road $5,360,000 in bonds to pay for the infrastructure of the building. In return, Mattiace would pay off the bond with 100 percent of money made in ad valorem and sales taxes made from the store.

However, the economy took a turn for the worse closely following the Lowe’s development, and the rates of tax increases were much lower than the tax assessor ever predicted, according to Smith.

Secondly, the city agreed to devote 100 percent of the tax increases to the bond before a year of sales history had been monitored following the building’s completion, as is normally done in TIF agreements. Instead, the city made the agreement while Lowe’s was still being built.

When Mattiace realized he would not be able to pay off the bond because of the economic downturn, the city filed for a lawsuit.

LR paid its portion of the shortages until 2011. In 2013, the city filed the lawsuit. Attorney James Gabriel previously told the Sun that, before the case was settled, the city wrote a “demand letter” to LR for another $96,000.

After the settlement, Mattiace only had to pay $25,000 toward the bond. The city originally sued LR for $200,000 in TIF shortfalls.

Overall, Mattiace has paid about $500,000 toward the bonds, according to Smith.