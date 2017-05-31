R’land reviewing recycling, solid waste contracts

Ridgeland is looking to renew its contract with Waste Management for recycling and solid waste.

Director of Public Works Mike McCollum said the contracts don’t expire until October, but he’s brought them to the attention of the board in case aldermen want to consider other proposals.

The contracts include a three-year initial term and three one-year terms.

For recycling, this will be the third of the three one-year renewals, and the first of the three one-year renewals for solid waste.

“So, the city will have to request proposals next year for (recycling), and the board of aldermen has two more years that they can renew the contract (for solid waste) if they want.”

McCollum said the thought behind the schedule of the contracts allowed a possible new board to take proposals from different companies if desired.

“At one point, everything — the two contracts and the board term — was all synced… The same board would be in office for four years, so we did a contract for three. The one-year term was to not make a new board have to keep the same contract past the term of a former board.”

McCollum said that with almost the same board of aldermen following the May 2 primary mayoral election, the contracts with Waste Management will most likely stay the same.

The recycling contract also offers an incentive program for citizens who use the program.

“They have a recycle bank. People can redeem points for coupons that can be used with participating merchants around town,” said McCollum. “Waste Management will scan the barcode on your recycling bin to generate points, but you have to spend so many points to get the discount.”

One year’s worth of curbside recycling for the city costs $344,231. Solid waste pick-up costs the city $881,238 annually.

Ridgeland has had solid waste and recycling contracts with Waste Management since 1996.

Ridgeland’s renewal of curbside recycling and solid waste pickup closely follows Madison County’s elimination of curbside recycling pickup.

At the end of December, the Madison County Board of Supervisors voted to do away with curbside recycling services, provided by Waste Management. Now, county citizens who live outside city limits must drop off recycling at designated fire stations, where large dumpster bins have been overflowing in past months with recyclable items.

“We talked about it around budget time, so we’ve been thinking about it since September,” said Trey Baxter, District 2 supervisor and board president. “We decided to stop doing it with the new year.” Baxter said it was the board’s understanding that Madison County was the only county in the state still providing curb side service.

Providing curb side recycling was costing the county about $215,000 a year, when less than 30 percent of county citizens took advantage of the offer. “We started exploring the option of canceling the contract (with Waste Management), and we had the trucks followed to find that percentage.”

The cost also keeps going up year after year, and the county is too low on funds to spend so much on a curb side recycling service, Baxter said.

“We’re about $81 million in debt with more debt than revenue. We’re in a $20 million lawsuit. There are hard decisions that have to be made, and recycling was one of those things that was cut.”

Baxter added that cutting back the number of times Waste Management picked up recycling per week or month wouldn’t make a difference.

With regular recycling pickups cut out of the county’s budget, Baxter said the higher amount of trash will cost the county only $3,600 a year.

HOWEVER, the county is still offering drop-off containers to be placed in community locations.

“Recycling’s not being done away with. It’s just not going to be curb side.”

Large recycling portals are already being placed at the Yandell Road and Stribling Road fire stations as well as the county road department, located in Canton.

“We can put out as many as 12 or 16 containers. Neighborhoods just have to request one to be put somewhere in the subdivision and the county will come pick up the recycling (on a scheduled basis),” said Baxter.

This new system will cost the county approximately $24,000 in recycling costs.

Baxter added that the county will still provide bulk waste pickup, and take items such as old washing machines and refrigerators from curbs.

According to Hardy Clunker, who works in the county purchasing department, curb side recycling was only being done in subdivisions that had requested it.

Regular trash pickup was not affected.

“This month’s trash bill was $133,590.08,” said Clunker.

For the year, that means the county has paid Waste Management approximately $1,603,080.96.

“That constantly goes up because of new subdivisions. We’re charged for each home.”