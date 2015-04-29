Resevoir Fees

Repairs to boat ramps, piers and other infrastructure enhancements are the reason behind the new boat fees at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) recently approved implementing annual fees for boaters using the reservoir.

The funds collected from the fees will go into a special account and be used “only for recreational enhancements, such as ramp and pier repair or renovation, navigational aids and shoreline support facilities,” according to a document provided by the PRV.

Annual fees for boats under 26 feet long are $35; for boats 26 feet and longer, the rate is $50 a year, according to PRV documents. The reservoir is also offering a 10-day user fee of $10.

Excluded vessels include kayaks, paddleboards, canoes and children’s paddleboats, he said.

The board approved implementing the rates recently, and now the resolution will go through a public comment phase before going into law, said PRV General Manager John Sigman.

“We’ve gotten quite a number of comments so far,” Sigman said. “Change is difficult for people. They’ve been using it (the reservoir) free forever.”

Sigman said the rates are needed to address concerns from users about the condition of the infrastructure. “To have the infrastructure you want, you have to have a source of revenue to pay for it.”

PRV has an annual budget of around $18 million, which goes toward maintenance, water and sewer costs, he said.

Users will be required to have a sticker on their boat, showing the fees have been paid. The stickers can be purchased at the PRV offices, and online at therez.com.

There are also fees for using the reservoir’s three camp sites: Timber Lake in Rankin County, Goshen Springs on U.S. Highway 43, and Coal Bluff in Scott County, he said.

The PRV’s offices are located at 115 Madison Landing Cir., in Ridgeland, and in Rankin County near the Spillway Road McDonald’s.