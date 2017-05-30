Residents to appeal court ruling on C2 classification

It’s on to the state’s highest court for opponents of the Ridgeland Costco.

Nine reisdents have appealled Madison County Circuit Judge John Emfinger’s decision that clears the way for the wholesaler.

A notice of appeal was filed with the Madison Conty Circuit Court on May 16.

Residents want the state Supreme Court to overturn the city of Ridgeland’s 2015 decision to change its C2 zoning classification, which some argue were passed specifically to bring in a Costco.

In June 2015, the mayor and board of aldermen approved amending the city’s C2 zoning to allow for drive-through restaurants and remote gas stations, items not allowed under the previous C2 ordinance.

Opponents argue the amendments were made to allow a Costco to operate a remote gas station along Highland Colony Parkway. Prior to the zoning amendments, the gas stations were not allowed under the C2 classification.

City officials, though, argued the changes would impact all C2 properties in the city, not specifically the site where the Costco would be built.

At a board meeting, city officials told the aldermen the changes would give the city another “tool in its toolbox.” However, e-mails that were included as part of the court record showed the zoning specifically was for the wholesaler.

Costco would be part of the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park. The center will be located on a portion of a 45-acre site on the parkway south of the Old Agency Road roundabout.