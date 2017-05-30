Residents to appeal court ruling on C2 classification

Tue, 05/30/2017 - 1:47am by Anthony Warren

It’s on to the state’s highest court for opponents of the Ridgeland Costco.

Nine reisdents have appealled Madison County Circuit Judge John Emfinger’s decision that clears the way for the wholesaler.

A notice of appeal was filed with the Madison Conty Circuit Court on May 16.

Residents want the state Supreme Court to overturn the city of Ridgeland’s 2015 decision to change its C2 zoning classification, which some argue were passed specifically to bring in a Costco.

In June 2015, the mayor and board of aldermen approved amending the city’s C2 zoning to allow for drive-through restaurants and remote gas stations, items not allowed under the previous C2 ordinance.

Opponents argue the amendments were made to allow a Costco to operate a remote gas station along Highland Colony Parkway. Prior to the zoning amendments, the gas stations were not allowed under the C2 classification.

City officials, though, argued the changes would impact all C2 properties in the city, not specifically the site where the Costco would be built.

At a board meeting, city officials told the aldermen the changes would give the city another “tool in its toolbox.” However, e-mails that were included as part of the court record showed the zoning specifically was for the wholesaler.

Costco would be part of the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park. The center will be located on a portion of a 45-acre site on the parkway south of the Old Agency Road roundabout.

 

 

 

 

  • 114 reads

Columns

Each death allowed 500 people to live in a free America

Memorial day is set aside to honor the 1.2 million Americans who died fighting for this country. About half of those soldiers died in combat.

Rainbow almost died
Why a lottery is a bad idea
On Populism
Changes in Mississippi sports
Gardening Glimpses

Schools

Music composer

Dr. Jason Rosenberg, visiting assistant professor of music at Millsaps College, spoke to the... READ MORE

New Summit
New Summit
New Summit 2017 Seniors
Jackson Prep Hall of Fame
Jackson Prep Hall of Fame

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Events:

Winners

Northsiders capture wins in Southern Seniors

Statehood
Wildfires
Green team
Crusader volunteers
Flying fun

Church

Mass

Shown after schoolwide Mass at St. Joseph Catholic School recently are (from left) senior Jason... READ MORE

First Baptist planning women’s conference
Ash Wednesday
Missions
Obituary
Obituary