Roundabout off limits to construction traffic

The Old Agency Road roundabout will be off limits to Costco construction traffic.

Last week, Ridgeland city leaders approved a tentative construction traffic route for the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park.

The third phase will be located on the parkway, south of the Old Agency roundabout, and will be home to a controversial Costco Wholesale warehouse.

Vehicles will be required to enter Highland Colony via County Line Road, travel north in the right lane, and then take the Old Agency exit to I-55 south.

The route was approved for use for the first 30 trucks, which will be bringing in pipes for drainage improvement projects, said Ward One Alderman Ken Heard.

The route was designed to prevent the parkway from being damaged as a result of the traffic.

As part of the work, developers are making improvements to Purple Creek, and installing a retention pond to improve drainage, he said.

The measure was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Heard and Alderman-at-large D.I. Smith voting against it.

Ward Four Alderman Brian Ramsey was absent.

“Hopefully, by the first full meeting next month, we finalize the route for the rest of the construction,” Heard said.

Heard would like to see developers take out a bond, to cover any damage to the roadway. Additionally, the alderman is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to see if the site could be given more direct access to the interstate during the construction.

The Costco will be located on part of a 45-acre site, south of the Old Agency roundabout.

The store will be the anchor tenant of the third phase of Renaissance, which is being developed by Andrew Mattiace.

Mattiace had asked the city for permission to use the route to haul some 20,000 loads of Yazoo Clay from the site. However, the request was pulled at the last minute, Heard said.

Mattiace couldn’t be reached for comment.