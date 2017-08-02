Ruckdeschel joins UMMC as director of Cancer Institute

Dr. John C. Ruckdeschel has joined the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) as Cancer Institute director and Ergon Chair in Cancer Research.

Ruckdeschel brings a wealth of experience to the job, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the school of medicine, said in making the announcement.

Ruckdeschel will work with Cancer Institute members from UMMC and the University of Mississippi, with practicing physicians and with Mississippians to lower cancer deaths in this state. The Cancer Institute has a tri-fold mission of treatment, research and education.

Ruckdeschel succeeds Dr. Srinivasan Vijayakumar, who served three years as director. Vijayakumar will continue as professor and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology.

The new director, who previously served as the director of the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, led that institution to National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center designation and to become the third-largest clinical cancer program in the United States.

He then moved to the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, where he reacquired its NCI comprehensive status and completed the process of making Karmanos a free-standing cancer hospital. In both settings he built strong clinical networks by working with community physicians and patients, developing effective interdisciplinary clinical teams and creating strong programs across clinical, basic, translational and population research.

The plans fit with UMMC’s goals of offering cutting-edge therapies for Mississippians and working with medical providers statewide to meet health-care needs.

As a clinician, Ruckdeschel’s career has focused on lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. He’s credited with more than 150 peer-reviewed manuscripts and co-editorship of the Textbook of Thoracic Oncology. He is currently a North American editor for the Cochrane Lung Cancer Review Group.

Ruckdeschel completed undergraduate education in biology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and received his medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. He went on to an internship at Johns Hopkins, residency at the Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston and fellowship at the National Cancer Institute’s Baltimore Cancer Research Center.

Ruckdeschel is an avid ornithologist, having most recently served as vice president of the Red Rock Audubon Society in southern Nevada. He and his wife are enthusiastic “foodies” and enjoy both cooking at home and dining out. “I love to cook. I enjoy getting to know how people eat, what they eat,” he said, adding he’s looking forward to having his own garden again and using locally grown vegetables in his meals.