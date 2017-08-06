Southern Consultants hired to draw up plans for work on Northside Drive

Motorists will have to bear with the bumpy ride along Northside Drive for at least another year.

Jackson has received a $1.4 million federal grant to repave Northside between I-55 North and North State Street.

However, the city won’t advertise for bids to repave it at least until early next year, after plans for the project are signed off on by the state.

Because federal funds are being used on the project, all aspects of the work must be signed off on by the state, officials told the city council last week.

The council unanimously approved bringing on Southern Consultants to draw up plans for the project. The contract is for $129,000.

Council members asked public works representatives when the design would be completed and when construction on the heavily traveled roadway would begin.

Design work will take six to nine months and the project will likely be ready to bid out in early 2018, said Traffic Engineer Robert Lee.

“That will be perfect timing. If we get to bid in early ’18 we’ll have the full construction season to work on it,” he said.

The project will take between 120 and 180 days to complete, and should wrap up in September, the city estimates.

Council members were irked that construction couldn’t begin sooner.

Lee said the project will take longer, because federal dollars are being used on it, virtually all steps must be signed off on by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Among aspects, MDOT must sign off on the design contract, and then on the design itself. The state agency then must give the city permission to bid out the work, and approve who is brought on for the work.

Council members, though, say relief is needed now, rather than later.

“There’s got to be an emergency mechanism to speed this up. If we vote on this May, we shouldn’t have to wait until 2018 to see it done,” said Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

“We can’t wait for the public to be patient when the money is there.”

Jackson was recently awarded a $1.4 million grant through the federal “Fixing America’s Surface Transportation” FAST Act, program. The grant is a 75-25 matching grant, meaning the city had to come up with about $400,000 in local dollars.

The $400,000 will come from Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax, Lee said.

The act authorized $305 billion in federal spending on streets between 2016 and 2020.

Northside will not be reconstructed, but rather restored to a drivable condition.

Among duties, Southern Consultants will assess the pavement, map out manholes along the path of construction and evaluate sidewalk conditions.

The work would normally be done in-house, but public works told the council it doesn’t have the capacity to do the work.

Between 2015 and 2016, the department lost nearly 240 workers, bringing its total number of staffers to 157.

Fewer workers means the city has to outsource jobs like the Northside design work, projects that could normally be done in-house.

Stamps said the Northside work could be sped up if the department increased its internal capacity.

Stamps pointed to the “dozens and dozens” of positions that have been lost in public works, as well as the need for new equipment.

He said had the equipment and workers been in place, the city could already have paved the street. “Now, we’re just making contractors rich,” he said.

Northside averages around 20,000 vehicles a day, according to MDOT traffic count maps.