State aid road funding cut

Madison County is getting less road funding from the state, but the small cuts likely won’t be noticed by motorists.

The county just received notification that it will get $25,000 less in State Aid Road Construction funds this year.

Although the county was projected to have approximately $7,873,988 in road funds for the current board term (January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2019), the board received a $40,000 cut at the beginning of 2016 as well.

The funding cut will mean the county will be able to pave one less lane mile of roadway. In the past two years, the county has had more than $65,000 cut from their state aid road funding.

However, District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter, also Madison County Board of Supervisors president, said it costs $150,000 to pave one mile of a two-lane road.

“An engineer just told me to pave a two-lane road is around $150,000 a mile.”

That means one lane mile costs $75,000 to repave. Baxter said cost of materials and charges from the contractor may vary per project, but not by much.

County engineer Dan Gaillet said the state gives funding to each county every four years.

“As time marches on and the state budget adjusts, we get an increase or decrease based on the funding available,” he said. “The state gave Madison County an allocation at the beginning of the year in 2016.”

Gaillet said the state uses a formula based on the gas tax to determine how much each county should get at the beginning of the four-year term, and how much to give or take away later based on the state’s budget.

“If revenue comes in under the expected budget, the state has to dial it back. This is the second year in a row the state has taken money back. They took $25,000 from Madison County this year.”

In the original letter given to Madison County at the beginning of 2016, the Office of State Aid Road Construction, part of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), attached the board term revenue projections for each county from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019.

“As per Mississippi Code Section 27-65-75, each month the Office of State Aid Road Construction receives $4,000,000 or an amount equal to 23.25 percent of fuel tax revenue, whichever is the greater amount. Also $250,000 in sales tax revenue is provided each month. When received, these funds are allocated to each county according to a predetermined formula.”

The letter further explains that the excess gasoline tax revenue is not included in revenue projections since it cannot be predicted. Administrative expenditures are also deducted from the counties each year on a proportional basis according to the distribution formula.

At the beginning of 2016, the Madison County Board of Supervisors had $7,873,988.10 in road funs. The funds came from LSBP (Local System Bridge Program) revenue as well as state aid revenue.

A total of $5,784,854.30 came from state aid. Approximately $2,727,302.30 was unobligated state aid funds left over from the end of 2015, and $3,057,552 was the state aid revenue projection for the January 1, 2016 to December 19, 2019 board term.

Another $2,089,133.80 stemmed from LSBP revenue. Exactly $1,081,133.80 amounted to unobligated funds left over from 2015, and $1,008,000 was the projected LSBP revenue amount for the following four-year term.

A following letter in February 2016 stated revenue collections in the state general fund were below what had been estimated for fiscal year (FY) 2016.

“Unfortunately, because of these shortfalls, it was necessary for the state to implement statewide budget reductions to each (county).”

Madison County’s state aid fund was reduced by $31,037.18. In April 2016, the county’s fund was reduced again by another $8,932.11, amounting to a reduction total of $39,969.29 in state aid road funds in 2016.

This past January, the state reduced Madison County funds by another $25,238.78.

In total, Madison County’s state aid road funding has been cut by $65,208.07, but this should not impede road projects by much.

The letters and documents from the Office of State Aid Road Construction were provided by Jim Hust, state aid engineer for Madison County.