Still no ruling on rezoning for parking lot

Two vacant houses that were supposed to be torn down to make way for a spillover parking lot are still in place, and the legal battle that will determine the parking lot’s fate still has not been decided.

More than a year after Hinds County Circuit Judge Winston Kidd took on an appeal of the city’s decision to allow Highland Village to build a spillover lot in a residential area, a ruling has not been handed down.

Kidd, who was presiding over the Ben Allen trial last week, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Attorneys for both sides of the case couldn’t comment, because of a gag order put in place by the judge in January 2015.

Oral arguments were heard on October 29, 2015, and the case was taken under advisement.

The matter stems from Highland Village’s plans to build a spillover lot at Kimwood Drive and Old Canton Road.

The shopping center’s owner, WS Development, is proposing shutting off Kimwood’s Old Canton entrance and tearing down two houses there to make way for the lot.

The houses are vacant and have been so for years.

They are also currently owned by the shopping center’s parent company.

Houses are located at 1305 and 1306 Kimwood, respectively.

The lot would have approximately 50 spaces and be used by Whole Foods employees. The grocery store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Foliage and other structures would be added to block the facility from the neighborhood.

The majority of residents in Kimwood signed off on the plans, but the item was opposed by some residents, including Robert Blaine, who lived next to the site.

The Jackson City Council approved the request in May 2014, and Blaine appealed the decision to circuit court. He was worried about the impact the lot would have on his property and quality of life.

Blaine couldn’t be reached for further comment, but told the Sun previously that he didn’t mind waiting for the judge to hand down a decision.

For its part, Highland Village is not building the lot until the case is decided in the center’s favor.

Masa Liles, general manager, said the parking facility is “central to our vision, and … will allow primary parking spaces to stay open for our customers.”

Attorneys had discussed the case publicly until early 2015, when Kidd issued a gag order.

The order was requested by Jackson Deputy City Attorney Richard Davis, who was not the attorney of record in the case.

At the time, LaShundra Jackson-Winters was representing the city. Deputy City Attorney Dana Sims is now arguing the case on Jackson’s behalf.

Davis, Jackson-Winters and Sims could not be reached for comment.

Director of Communications Shelia Byrd said she forwarded the Sun’s request to the attorneys and was awaiting a response.

No response was given by Friday, February 3, which was a furlough day for municipal employees.